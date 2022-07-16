Dan and Kay Sokolovich’s children were 3 and 6 when the family moved to Greenville.
Like any parents, the Sokolovichs wanted to find activities that entertained their children while allowing them to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine of the great outdoors.
They learned about River Park North because it promoted its youth programming through the newspaper. The 324-acre park also was a favorite location for school field trips.
“We went for the events and then explored it on our own,” Dan said. The programming included bug hunts and nature hikes.
The park gave them a place to enjoy activities such as kayaking, fishing, hiking or riding their bikes on the park trails.
But above all else, it was the park’s setting that repeatedly brought them back.
“The park has so much to offer because it has so many different habitats. The biodiversity of River Park North is just extreme,” Dan said. “You can be in a grassy plain or you can be a cypress swamp or you can just be walking through a pine forest. There is just so much and it’s all right there on the river.”
A year short of its 40th anniversary, River Park North continues offering people a wilderness-type of experience two miles north of downtown Greenville.
While the park draws its name from its location on the Tar River, many of its activities are centered around lakes on the property.
The lakes are the result of sand mining operations that took place from the 1950s through the early 1970s, according to a city history of the park.
The last mining operation, A.K. Barrus Construction Co., closed the site in the early 1970s and donated it to East Carolina University.
The university wanted to use the land as an outdoor laboratory but concerns about safety and liability, and large amounts of trash from illegal dumping, changed its plans.
The university sold the land to the City of Greenville which used federal grant dollars for the purchase.
The grants also allowed the city to hire workers to clean up the site and begin the development of the property.
According to the city’s history, more than 500 dump truck loads of trash were removed from the site. The city built basic roadways, a picnic shelter, a boat shed and a 1,500-square-foot nature center.
ECU students worked with the city’s recreation and parks staff to develop interpretive displays and trails.
On May 1983, Howard Vainright was hired as the first park supervisor. Two months later the park officially opened.
Fishing, hiking, pedal boating, picnicking, camping and environmental education programs were established at that time.
Staff set up exhibits in the nature center. Schools that visited the park participated in outdoor lessons such as tree identification, snake identification and identifying animal tracks and insects.
The park continued to grow. A nearby property owner donated nearly 15 acres. More square footage was added to the nature center, which was named in memory of superintendent of parks Walter L. Stasavich.
In September 1999 the park, like Greenville and surrounding cities and counties, was severely damaged by flooding that followed Hurricane Floyd. The nature center was completely destroyed but with dogged determination, volunteers raised money from the community, and the city obtained grants and sold bonds to rebuild the center.
On May 25, 2005, the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center reopened with a 70-seat theater, 10,000-gallon aquarium, turtle touch tank, live snake exhibits, wildlife dioramas, and interactive displays.
An additional 125 acres were donated in 2007.
The same year the center reopened, the Sokoloviches’ 8-year-old daughter Casey established Love A Sea Turtle (LAST), initially a fundraising effort to support the protection and rehabilitation of sea turtles who nested along the North Carolina coast.
When Casey wanted to host a 10K/5K trail run as a fundraiser, the family asked River Park North officials if they could hold it there. Park officials agreed.
When the organization started holding programs and camps, River Park North became a willing host.
“They had a lot of opportunities for biking, hiking, kayaking, things they never tried before,” Kay said. “That personally means the most to me. To have thousands and thousands of youth come out here and experience it for the first time.”
LAST worked with State Farm Insurance to provide funding for a screened-in camping platform in the park.
It also obtained money from the state to fund and purchase equipment for the LAST Water Quality and STEAM Discovery Lab in the Stasavich center. It’s better known as the “LAST Water Discovery Lab.”
The lab is available to educational groups for lessons when classes or training isn’t occurring.
Visitors, facilitated by volunteers, can view the lab and use a youth-friendly microscope, water quality testing equipment and other activities.
The lab also became the site of the first EarthEcho Water Testing Site. EarthEcho International pursues ocean conservation by educating and working with youth to promote environmental protection.
Kay and Dan are excited about River Park North’s future. The city is connecting the park to the newly opened Wildwood Park to the east. Plans also call for a greenway to run west from the park to Greene Street, connecting the park to the Town Common and the South Tar River Greenway via the Greene Street Bridge.
Connecting the Town Common, Wildwood and River Park North would create the perfect recreation triangle, Kay said.
Recreation and Parks has done a great job focusing on youth education and programming, Dan said.
“It’s for the very young and not so very young. It’s the variety … you can come out and see something different every day,” he said. “Any day you could see something new in the variety. And then during the four seasons we have in eastern North Carolina, it’s always changing. To have it be so close to the City of Greenville, it’s a flagship gem.”