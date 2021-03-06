ROBERSONVILLE — A town board working its way out of a financial crisis has called on Ayden’s retired manager to help.
The Robersonville Town Council voted unanimously March 1 to hire Steve Harrell as interim town manager, stepping in for former manager Libby Jenkins.
Jenkins announced her immediate retirement Feb. 26 following revelations from the State Auditor’s office that town services have been outspending revenues for years. Robersonville, population 1,600, is north of Greenville in Martin County.
State Auditor Beth Wood, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and the Local Government Commission began looking into the town’s finances after concerns were raised by new Mayor Tina Brown that an audit of the town’s books had not been performed in three years.
Harrell, who came recommended by the North Carolina League of Municipalities, was hired after Brown reconvened a meeting recessed after Jenkins made her announcement on Feb. 26.
The Feb. 26 meeting was a continuation of one on Feb. 25 at which 45 residents questioned the council, Beth Wood and other officials about the town’s finances, which Brown said were in “dire straits.”
Brown on Monday called for a motion to hire Harrell as interim manager. Councilman Glen Cowan made the motion to hire Harrell and Eugene Roberson provided a second to the motion.
A roll call vote with all council members present — Cowan, Roberson, Mayor Pro Tem Claudie Wilkins, Debra Armstrong and Chiquita Ward — resulted in a 5-0 vote to hire Harrell.
“We’d like to welcome Mr. Steve Harrell as our interim town manager,” Brown told the audience. Another unanimous vote approved the terms of Harrell’s contract.
Harrell’s only question following the meeting: “What time do you open in the morning?”
Harrell arrived for work Tuesday morning, and with the help of Brown and others began to get settled in at town hall.
Now a resident of Winterville, Harrell served as Ayden’s manager from 2016 to 2020. Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp credited Harrell with securing grants, attracting business, and helping to revamp the downtown area, among other things.
Harrell’s 38-year career in municipal government includes 27 years as a manager. Among other positions, he was community services director for Wilmington, city manager in Washington, Elizabeth City and Clinton and town administrator in Benson.
The council also voted to change all locks on town hall property, specifying the current town hall and the previous town hall across the street.
During the Feb. 24 forum, Brown reminded residents that finances have been in poor shape for a decade or more. “The general fund and the sewer fund, the town has been spending more money than they had. Which has put us and those funds in a negative cash flow,” she said.
The town currently has $800,000 in accounts receivable for all utilities. Of that, over $400,000 is owed the town by people who do not currently have accounts with the town.
Brown also clarified action taken at Feb 16 meeting with Wood to begin addressing the issues. At the time the board voted so suspend all activities or the Recreation and Parks Department and its director Marcus Crandell.
“The recent suspension of the Parks and Recreation Department had nothing to do with the town finances,” Brown said. “The suspension was due to lack of activity due to COVID-19 and lack of direction. It is our goal to restore the Parks and Recreation Department at a later date.”
Resident Jonathan Cohen during the Feb. 25 meeting raised concerns about the state of the department.
“Why is it an employee of the town of Robersonville can go not days, not weeks, but months on end without showing up for work and still retain his position with pay. Yes, I’m talking about Marcus Crandell, the supposed Parks and Recreation Director of Robersonville,” Cohen said.
He said Crandell’s name still appears on the town’s website as an employee while “our parks and recreation department and the fate of our town’s young people continues to lie in shambles.”
Resident Emily Keel offered her “sincere thanks” to the Local Government Commission staff members and Wood for their work to help. She called on the town as whole to stop “denying reality.”