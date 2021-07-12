ROBERSONVILLE — The town board has hired Newport's planning director to be Robersonville's town manager, the interim manager reported.
James P. Duncan starts in the new post today. Interim Town Manager Steven Harrell said the board voted following a closed session last week.
“I think the town council made an excellent selection for the new town manager. He is a native of Pitt County," said Harrell, the former Ayden manager who stepped in last year to help the town respond to multiple financial problems.
"J.P.’s experience in planning is a segue into the town manger position. I am really enthusiastic about the decision,” Harrell added.
Duncan is a current resident of New Bern and has held several positions in planning and zoning throughout North Carolina and Virginia.
His most recent position was the Planning and Inspections Director for the town of Newport. He had been in the position since January 2020.
According to Duncan’s resume, he administered the Emergency Watershed Protection Grant, worked with the town’s council to create a Unified Development Ordinance with updates, built a file system, worked with new positions to implement best practices on building inspections and planning items, worked with developers on a major subdivision, implemented policies to attract businesses to the town and managed a budget of $250,000.
He earned a bachelor of science in business administration-finance from East Carolina University in 2010. He earned a master of science in sustainable tourism from East Carolina University in 2015, and a master of public administration from N.C. State University the same year.
Duncan will replace Libby Jenkins who retired after the state auditor alerted the town to several accounting and financial issues that had gone unchecked for several years.