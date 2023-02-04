Two local robotics teams received honors at the recent FIRST Tech Challenge competition hosted by Pitt County Schools. Held Jan. 28 at Hope Middle School, the competition drew two dozen teams from across the state.
FIRST Tech Challenge, formerly FIRST Vex Challenge, is a robotics competition for students in grades seven to 12. Participating teams design, build and program their robots to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
The PiRates won the Motivate award, which celebrates the team that represents the essence of the FIRST Tech Challenge competition through gracious professionalism and general enthusiasm for the overall philosophy of FIRST. The award recognizes collective effort to make FIRST known throughout the school and community.
Team members include: Edgar Arredondo, Wren Bass, Ethan George, Brennon Hodgson, Brandon Isidro-Ramos, Turner Jones, Helms Kulas, Arianna Lee, Jorge Macedo, Tiago Marlow, Luke Meardon, Ari Saidel, Sophia Shoneman and Maya Swaggerty.
The Pitt Parrots placed third in the Think award. The award is given to the team that best reflects the journey it took as in the engineering design process during the build season. Team members include: Benny Drake, Eli Gill, Samantha Gill, Nathan Johnson, Saenoh Lee, Logan McNeil, Sidd Mundphane, Bracken Roberts, Parker Roberts, Sean Skalak, Emily Tang, Ethan Tang, Adtiya Tarra and JT Worrell.