...GUSTY WINDS TO 25 KNOTS THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT...
Strong southwest winds will gust to 25 knots for a few hour period
across the Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and Pungo Rivers. Strong winds
could cause a sudden roughening of the waves as well. Operators
of small craft should remain in port until the strong winds
diminish.
A multi-jurisdictional traffic stop in Pitt County led to the arrest of a Rocky Mount man and seizure of cocaine and marijuana, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Detectives and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and K9 Units, were joined by the Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in conducting a traffic stop on N.C. 43 just outside of Falkland at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
The driver, Tremaine Martell Edmundson, 42, of Rocky Mount, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended, the release said.
Between a search of the vehicle and search of Edmundson, cocaine and other contraband was located and seized.
The contraband was discovered on Edmundson when he was arrested, transported to the Pitt County Detention Center and stripped search.
Edmundson is charged with trafficking cocaine, resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Law enforcement officials from the involved agencies later conducted a search at Edmundson’s home on Hunter Hill Road in Rocky Mount and seized about one pound of marijuana, the release said. More charges are pending.
Edmundson remains in custody under a $200,000 secure bond at the Pitt County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.