Tremaine Edmundson

A multi-jurisdictional traffic stop in Pitt County led to the arrest of a Rocky Mount man and seizure of cocaine and marijuana, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Detectives and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and K9 Units, were joined by the Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in conducting a traffic stop on N.C. 43 just outside of Falkland at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the news release.

