A commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech in Rocky Mount is going to occur in less than 10 days.
Part of the speech, which King gave on Nov. 27, 1962, at what was the Booker T. Washington High School gymnasium, included what is the documented forerunner of his “I Have a Dream” speech the next year at the Lincoln Memorial after the March on Washington.
During the community update phase of the City Council regular meeting on Monday, interim City Manager Peter Varney said plans call for a gathering at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the gym.
During the community update, Varney also said plans call for retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st District, to be the featured speaker at the local annual King Unity Breakfast in January 2023.
King was originally from Atlanta but in the mid-1950s he rose to prominence as a minister and a civil rights leader in Montgomery, Alabama.
Urging non-violent resistance to white supremacy, King also came to Rocky Mount in 1962 to speak in the gym and his speech was 55 minutes.
The speech also was tape-recorded.
During the speech, King said, “I have a dream that one day right here in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave-owners will meet at the table of brotherhood, knowing that out of one blood God made all men to dwell upon the face of the earth.”
King also said, “I have a dream that one day men all over this nation will recognize that all men were created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. I have a dream tonight. One day the words of Amos will become real: ‘Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.’”
King also said, “I have a dream tonight. One day men will do unto others as they would have others to do unto them. I have a dream tonight. One day my little daughter and my two sons will grow up in a world not conscious of the color of their skin but only conscious of the fact that they are members of the human race.”
The Telegram published a story the day after the speech, which was 55 minutes long.
Although the “I Have a Dream” part of the speech was not referred to in the story, the story is extensive.
The story said King, who was invited to speak by the Rocky Mount Voters and Improvement League, told an audience of more than 1,800 the nation is “on the border of the promised land of integration.”
“Old man segregation is on his deathbed,” King said. “The only thing now is how costly the South will make his funeral.”
In 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize.
The next year, King and his followers also would go on to lead the Selma, Ala.-to-Montgomery March and successfully press for the passage of federal civil and voting rights laws.
King was cut down by sniper fire in 1968 while on a balcony of what was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. King and his key backers had gone to the hub city of the Mid-South region to support striking sanitation workers.
The Telegram, in a story published in 2000, reported that the local Martin Luther King Jr. Commission had donated the audio of King’s 1962 speech in Rocky Mount to the Braswell Memorial Library. The commission organizes programs and activities honoring King’s legacy.
The story said the speech had been recorded on a reel-to-reel recorder owned by a resident, Mary Wilkins, who had loaned the recorder to a friend who in turn had positioned the recorder adjacent to the speaker’s podium.
The story said Wilkins in 1999 wanted to do something for King’s birthday and loaned the audiotape to the municipality, which transferred the audio from the audiotape to an audio cassette.
The story also said then-City Public Information Officer Brenda Cooper had used excerpts of the speech on the municipality’s internet link.
And the story noted part of the audio had been played during the 2000 King Unity Breakfast.
The audio would become a major story approximately a decade and a half later because Jason Miller, an alumni distinguished undergraduate professor of English at N.C. State University, was researching the similarities between King’s speeches and the poetry of Langston Hughes for a planned book.
Miller has said he had found a copy of an old typed-out transcript of the speech, with the text having errors, mistakes and question marks because it was incomplete.
Miller has said he asked himself if someone was able to make a transcript at some point in time, then there must be an audiotape of the speech.
Miller has said after contacting numerous people, he found out the original audiotape had ended up in the custody of the Braswell library.
News reports have said that where the original audiotape came from was unknown, with one of the librarians at the Braswell library, after having returned from a vacation in 2011, having found the original audiotape in an old beaten up box placed on her desk.
Miller has said that inside the box, written in pencil, was wording indicating this was audio of King’s 1962 speech in Rocky Mount, with an additional written message, “Please do not erase.”
And Miller has said that the plastic on the reel of the original audiotape was cracked and that the end of the audiotape was frayed but that the audiotape had neither been exposed to sunlight nor suffered any water damage.
Miller had an audio expert digitize the audiotape and in 2015, Miller played parts of the audio at a gathering at the Hunt Library at N.C. State.
In an interview with National Public Radio in 2015, Miller said that during his research for his book, “Origins of the Dream,” he had listened to approximately 120 different sermons and speeches by King but he had never heard any speeches by King like the one King gave in Rocky Mount.
“It has part the feel of a mass meeting, it has the formality of a civil rights speech and it has the spirit of a sermon,” Miller said.
Part of the transcript of King’s speech in 1962 in Rocky Mount, as posted on the internet, also shows he used the “Let freedom ring” set piece had used since at least as far back as 1956 and he would use after the March on Washington.
Part of the transcript, as posted on the internet, also shows he used the “How long? Not long” set piece he would use in his speech outside the Alabama statehouse after the Selma-to-Montgomery March.