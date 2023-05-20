While most electric utility linemen use bucket trucks to carry out their daily duties, safely and quickly scaling a 40-foot pole remains a skill they hone.

More than 50 apprentice and journeyman lineman demonstrated their skills this week when the North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems held its 24th annual Linemen’s Rodeo at the Greenville Convention Center.


