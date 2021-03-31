East Carolina University’s new chancellor is holding virtual town hall events designed to introduce him to alumni and the greater community.
The three events will allow participants to ask questions of Chancellor Philip Rogers and learn more about him.
The events are being sponsored by the ECU Alumni Association and the Division of University Advancement.
Rogers, who grew up in Greenville, assumed the mantle of ECU’s newest chancellor in mid-March.
The first sessions is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 8 and is described as an “Evening with Donors.”
The next session, “Chancellor Town Hall — North Carolina,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 29, and the third session, “Chancellor Town Hall — Pirate Nation” is scheduled for noon May 4.
People can register for the events at https://www.piratealumni.com. Participants may submit questions for Rogers during the registration process.
Individuals requesting accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the university’s ADA coordinator at least 48 hours prior to the event at 252-737-1018 or ada-coordinator@ecu.edu.