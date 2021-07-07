Soup was not on the menu Tuesday at JOY Soup Kitchen, where volunteers served roasted pork loin with gravy over butter noodles, chickpea stir fry and a side of applesauce.
Two days after the Fourth of July holiday, the special menu was a celebration of sorts, marking the opening of the dining room for the first time since March 2020. Iced tea and air conditioning welcomed JOY’s first indoor diners in more than 475 days.
“This is beautiful,” one man said as he stood near the lighted menu sign, looking around at freshly painted purple walls and a new arrangement of tables and chairs.
“Come in; we’re open,” board chairman Tom Quigley said as he swung the door wide for regulars who began arriving as early as 10:30 a.m. for lunch.
The fact is that the community building at 700 Albemarle Ave. hardly closed at all during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the majority of the more than 30,000 meals served in 2020 were carryout meals. While the state began more than a year ago allowing restaurants to open for limited indoor dining, JOY continued serving meals “to go.”
“Unlike a restaurant, when you’re serving 150 people in two-and-a-half hours, how do you choose what 30 percent to let in every day?” Quigley said. “We, at that time, decided that until we’re given the 100 percent clearance we were going to stay all takeout.”
But the almost 70-week closing of the dining room did not stop people from coming to the kitchen for food. JOY saw a 58% increase in meals served in the second half of 2020 and expects to serve more than 40,000 meals this year.
“The numbers have actually backed up my reasons for staying open,” Quigley said. “Toward the fall of last year, people started calling me; they were asking if I could feed their kids.
“(I know) from working at a food pantry up in Boston that when stuff like that happens the hunger goes up, the need for food just increases.”
JOY, which served lunches five days a week last spring, added Tuesday and Thursday dinners once volunteers were able to return. By February 2021, the kitchen was open five days and four nights, serving nine free meals a week.
“In the first six months of this year we’ve served 21,000 already,” Quigley said.
As of this week, lunches, served from 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays through Fridays, will be available for eat-in or takeout. Evening meals, served from 5-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, will continue to be takeout only.
With thousands being fed, why reopen the dining room?
“We wanted to have the dining room experience, for one because many of my people who come live in houses that don’t have electricity, and some of them are homeless,” Quigley said. “So this gives them the opportunity to come in and be out of the elements whether it be a hot summer day or a cold winter morning.”
Another reason, he said, was the high cost of takeout Styrofoam containers, which he estimates cost the nonprofit more than $20,000 since March last year.
“I couldn’t keep spending tens of thousands of dollars on stuff that was being eaten on and thrown out 20 minutes later,” Quigley said. “I actually was telling people who would say, ‘What can we donate?’ ‘I don’t need canned goods. I need Styrofoam.’”
He said donors have been generous throughout the pandemic, providing JOY with not only canned goods but also with funding for commercial equipment, including a refrigerator and freezer, a gas range and oven, a new ice maker and a warming rack.
“We’ve had a lot of changes,” said Karen Stephenson a volunteer and vice chair of the board, adding that improvements, including a new floor, are still being made. In addition, the kitchen added a few smaller tables to increase the seating capacity of the dining room from 60 to more than 80.
Candi Jones was glad to be in one of those seats on Tuesday. A Bertie County native, she has been a regular at the kitchen since 2019.
“It’s nice to have somewhere to sit down,” she said. “I like coming in here and enjoying it. The people are nice. They have good meals. … I’m glad they’re open.”
While most who walked through JOY’s doors Tuesday were people Quigley recognized, there was at least one new face in the dining room.
Joy, who did not give her last name, said it was her first visit to a soup kitchen.
“I worked all my life. Now I’m living on Social Security,” she said. “My husband died three years ago, and it’s getting hard to make it. It was hard for me to come. I’ve always worked to pay my taxes. I’ve worked since I was 17. I don’t usually come and ask for someone to feed me.”
Even with the COVID-19 infection rate waning and businesses reopening, Quigley said he has seen a recent surge in newcomers to the kitchen.
“As the pandemic wore on, people have lost their jobs and lost their businesses and lost their income,” he said.
Quigley hopes the food and the improvements at the kitchen will create a welcoming environment for those in need.
“I think the people saw we kept going for them the whole time,” he said. “We tried to make the food better for them and we cared about them.”
For more information, visit joysoupkitchen.org.