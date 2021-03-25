As a teacher, Clinton Todd has made it his mission to support students who need it most. This year, that has included students he has never seen in person.
“Anything I can do to make them feel like we still have some one-to-one interaction and to make them feel as included in the setting, even though physically they’re not able to be there, that’s been a big goal of mine,” he said.
Todd, who teaches both face-to-face and virtual environmental science students at J.H. Rose High School, was named the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. Denise Owens, a K-2 literacy teacher at Grifton School was runner-up.
The ceremony, held at Rock Springs Center, was the first teacher and employee of the year awards banquet held since 2019. Last year’s celebration, which had been scheduled for March, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s award winner, Ridgewood Elementary School teacher Anissa Potter, was announced via livestream during a Board of Education meeting in late August.
Several board members attended Wednesday’s event, which included face coverings and other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Isn’t it nice to get back together again, even with masks on?” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “This (teacher recognition) does not happen every place you go. It’s truly special.”
The district recognized teacher of the year nominees from each of its 38 public schools. Additional finalists for the county’s top teaching award were: Marcus Pate, an environmental science teacher at South Central High School, and Jonathan Riggs, an agricultural science teacher at Farmville Central High School.
Owens, who is in her third year at Grifton, is a 20-year teaching veteran. Nearly all of that time has been devoted to literacy. The Edgecombe County native, who completed her undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, had initially planned to become a special education teacher.
“I saw how many students needed assistance with reading and ended up being trained in Reading Recovery,” Owens said. “That really turned me on to my passion for literacy and helping kids learn to be successful readers and writers.”
Owens, who received a teacher leader certification from UNC-Wilmington, has a master’s degree in reading education from East Carolina University.
Todd is also an ECU graduate, having earned a bachelor’s degree in science education with a concentration in environmental science. For as long as he could remember, the Duplin County native always wanted to become a teacher.
“My teachers were amazing,” he said. “I often wondered why I had such good teachers in this really small town (of Warsaw). Why were they there and not somewhere else getting recognized for all the things that they were doing?
“They supported me; they uplifted me. They encouraged me to do the things that I may not have realized that I would be able to do,” Todd said. “I have, since then, always wanted to pay back that debt and make sure that I’m doing that for other students.”
Welcoming and including students has been his aim at Rose, where Todd has spent all 14 years of his teaching career and serves as adviser to the school’s Gay Straight Alliance.
While this school year has been challenging, Todd believes it has also been an opportunity for educators to display their strengths.
“I think with all the trouble the pandemic has caused, it is a testament to the adaptability of the teacher,” he said. “It’s one of our biggest superpowers. We take whatever is thrown at us and make the most of it. I think after this year we’ll end up being stronger as a result.”
Also recognized at Wednesday’s ceremony were the following classified employees of the year: Elizabeth Webber of South Central High School, teacher assistant of the year; Gwendolyn Barnes of Northwest Elementary School, office employee of the year; Beverly Cox of North Pitt High School, custodian of the year; Tammy Best-Grimes of E.B. Aycock Middle School, school nutrition manager of the year; Glenda Stanley of Aycock, school nutrition employee of the year; and Larry Stokes Jr., transportation employee of the year.
Todd will go on to represent the county in regional competition.
Winners have traditionally received a new car from an area dealership to drive for a year; however, school officials said that providing a car was not feasible this year.
“We aim to be consistent in honoring all of our winners; however, the pandemic has presented us and our community with difficult and unpredictable circumstances,” the district said in a statement. “We hope to resume this generous reward for our Teacher of the Year in the future.”