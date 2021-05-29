A J.H. Rose High School senior is one of 76 students selected to receive the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, the oldest merit scholarship in the country.
Murphy Fisher of Greenville is among scholars from 20 states and four countries to receive the scholarship, which covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Fisher, daughter of Meredith and Maxwell Fisher, plans to pursue media and journalism at UNC. She is co-editor-in-chief of her school newspaper and has served in leadership roles in student government for four years. Fisher led and implemented service projects such as the decoration of elementary schools for the holidays, letters to nursing homes, and fundraising for her school’s proms. She also supported special needs students through inclusive activities and the nonprofit AMBUCS. Along with participating in varsity cross country and tennis, Fisher served as co-captain of the basketball team her senior season.
Founded in 1945, the Morehead-Cain features a program of summer enrichment experiences in addition to its scholarship award. The more than 275 Morehead-Cain Scholars who study on campus also receive financial support to explore their interests.
Selection criteria for the Morehead-Cain are leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement, and physical vigor. Morehead-Cain recipients are chosen based on their record of inspiring peers to work together, displaying courage and humility, and thriving in an academically rigorous environment.