...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Distinguished Young Women of Pitt County and Greenville Brielle Scott McGillicuddy, left, with last year's representative, Asa Thurnau, who was recently named Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina.
J.H. Rose High School student Brielle Scott McGillicuddy has been named Distinguished Young Women of Pitt County and Greenville.
Eight area students took part in the annual scholarship program Saturday at D.H. Conley High School, receiving a share of nearly $10,000 in scholarships.
Brielle, the daughter of Brent and Holly McGillicuddy, received a $2,500 scholarship. She earned preliminary awards in fitness and self-expression as well as talent for her lyrical dance routine performed to the song “The Story Never Ends.”
Peyton Cowin was named first finalist and received a $2,000 scholarship. She earned preliminary awards for interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. Kinsley Tate White was named second finalist and received a $1,500 scholarship. She earned preliminary awards for self-expression and scholastics. Both are students at Rose.
Farmville Central High School student Brynne McLawhorn earned the Be Your Best Self Award, and Lexxie Martin of Rose earned the Spirit Award, each receiving a $500 scholarships. Lexxie also received a preliminary award in interview.
Other preliminary award winners included: Maria Workman for interview, talent and scholastics; Olivia Thomas for fitness; and Bailey Walters for scholastics.
Brielle will go on to participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina scholarship program early next year.