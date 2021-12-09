Pitt County Schools’ teacher of the year on Thursday was named top teacher for the northeast region and will compete for state teacher of the year.
Clinton Todd, 37, a science teacher at J.H. Rose High School, was named the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northeast Region Teacher of the Year. Todd’s family, students and colleagues gathered in the high school’s lecture hall on Thursday to surprise the standout teacher with the news.
2021 N.C. Teacher of the Year recipient Eugenia Floyd of Chapel Hill shared remarks from Todd’s fellow teachers and students while presenting the award.
“Your colleagues have said you have been incredibly adaptive during COVID and you’re effective and interesting ... You are exemplary at building relationships with your students,” she said. “The students, who we serve, have said that you use them to teach yourself. You are kind, you are caring and you are open-minded. You make them feel seen, heard and valued in the classroom.”
Todd was emotional as he addressed the crowd saying.
“All the people who have been involved in my own education and my career and who have come through my classroom have influenced me in a way that I can’t explain. I can’t put it into words.”
The secret to Todd’s success is his unwavering, student-centered approach, he said.
“I build what I like to speak and share based on my students and their needs. That to me always seemed like a simple idea but it’s one we have to remind ourselves of and make sure that we stay on track,” he said.
Todd also credited his colleagues during his address.
“I don’t think I’m doing anything crazy, anything that is above and beyond what my colleagues are doing. I think it was about timing, luck and being consistent and paying attention to my school, my environment and my students’ needs. I really thank my colleagues for setting a wonderful example of what a professional should look like.”
Todd, 37, a Duplin County native was named the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year on March 24. He is an ECU graduate, having earned a bachelor’s degree in science education with a concentration in environmental science.
He has spent all 14 years of his teaching career at Rose.
Todd is one of nine regional teachers who are vying for N.C. Teacher of the Year recognition. J.H. Rose Principal Darryl Thomas closed the ceremony saying, “We are excited for him to go forward beyond this. Hopefully to North Carolina Teacher of the year. We claim it now.”