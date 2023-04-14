Rotary 6155 evening April 10, Lauren Piner.jpeg

Lauren Piner, secretary of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155, presents a program on the DACdb system used by Rotarians.

Secretary Lauren Piner shared a program on the District and Club Database at Monday’s meeting of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155 in District 7720.

DACdb, as it is commonly known, is the central data hub for Rotarians to communicate within their club and district.

Rotary 6155 evening April 10, Bob LaGesse Bob Shaw.jpeg

Bob LaGesse, left, immediate past president of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155, accepts a club group picture and card of thanks for his service from President Bob Shaw. LaGesse recently moved to Texas and was back in town for a visit.

