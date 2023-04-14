...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Lauren Piner, secretary of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155, presents a program on the DACdb system used by Rotarians.
Bob LaGesse, left, immediate past president of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155, accepts a club group picture and card of thanks for his service from President Bob Shaw. LaGesse recently moved to Texas and was back in town for a visit.
Secretary Lauren Piner shared a program on the District and Club Database at Monday’s meeting of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155 in District 7720.
DACdb, as it is commonly known, is the central data hub for Rotarians to communicate within their club and district.
Information on events throughout the district is housed there, along with a members-only networking access.
Piner, an educator in Pitt County at South Central High and at East Carolina University, is the club’s liaison internally and externally as it uses DACdb to network with Rotary locally and internationally. She’s in her 10th year with Rotary, a Paul Harris fellow, and a past president of the club.
Greenville’s evening Rotary Club meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and a program. Those interested in joining can contact membership chairman Lars Larsen at larsenlc46@gmail.com.