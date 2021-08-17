With Pitt County Schools set to welcome students back on Monday, Greenville Police officers and local philanthropists are making sure children have what they need to succeed in the classroom.
Greenville's Noon Rotary Club partnered with the city's Police Athletic League on Saturday morning for the 14th Annual Shop With a Cop event. The program provides students with clothes and supplies for the coming school year.
This year, 20 students were given $250 apiece to purchase clothing at JCPenney.
"Basically, JCPenney opens early for us and we have it to ourselves for a while," said Louis Warren with the Noon Rotary. "We have done this with JCPenney every year and we had a great turnout."
Parents provide police with their children's information, such as shoe size, to ensure the items they want will fit off the rack.
Warren said that last year's event was difficult because of COVID-19 but that this year the shopping spree was at full capacity.
"Our 13th was much more of a challenge," Warren said. "We just did not have students, Rotarian or officers able to help."
School supplies and backpacks were donated to the organizations by Tom Quiqley, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of the JOY Soup Kitchen.
"He truly does it out of the goodness of his heart," Warren said.