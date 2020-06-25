A roundtable organized by Greenville officials last week gave participants a chance to air concerns about race and policing during a discussion with local law enforcement and government officials.
The invitation-only event was held at City Hall on Friday and hosted by District 1 City Council Member Monica Daniels and moderated by Human Relations Council member Deborah Sheppard. It was held as unrest continues locally and nationally over the killing of black people by police. A video of the 90-minute discussion was posted Monday on the city’s Youtube channel.
“We knew before this meeting started there were going to be some hard conversations,” Daniels said during the event. “We knew there would be things said that some would like and some wouldn’t. But it is necessary for growth.”
She promised the “Community Discussion on Race and Law Enforcement” was to be first of many discussions, intended to promote an ongoing dialogue to air concerns in an open and inclusive manner.
“We are going to hold one another accountable for the growth and for the change. Even though hard conversations are taking place, so is growth,” Daniels said.
The meeting engaged leaders in both city and county law enforcement, representatives of state, city and county government, and community organizers.
“Our goal is to be as open and honest as possible. We want the conversation to be very constructive,” Shepherd said.
Participants were given three minutes to speak about issues that concerned them, then those in leadership were given an opportunity to address concerns.
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman updated the group on the department’s decision in March to exit the federal 1033 Program, which supplies civilian police department with military equipment. He also explained the department already has policies in place limiting the use of no-knock warrants — at issue in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Holtzman said it is a state law that officers with a search warrant must, before entering any premises, give notice to identify themselves and the purpose of the search. The only exception is if the officer has probable cause to believe, by giving notice, it might endanger the life and safety of a person, he said.
He also briefly discussed the department’s policy on Duty to Intervene, where officers are obligated to step in if excessive force is being used. The policy is in question because several officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, failed to halt a coworker from using his knee to pin George Floyd by the neck for nearly nine minutes before Floyd died.
“Officers are considered negligent in the performance of their duties if their act, or failure to act, causes an injury,” Holtzman said.
Even though the law has been in place, Holtzman said he felt it needed to be moved from deep inside the policy manual to a more prominent position in the department’s use-of-force policy. He also said the law needs to be clarified.
“It states that if any officer observes another using force clearly beyond which is objectively reasonable, they must intercede. Officers must also properly report any observations to their supervisor. And it prohibits all forms of retaliation for officers that do speak up. Any failure to intervene is a violation of the policy,” he added.
Pitt County Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn asked “If an officer does not intervene, what is the penalty?”
Holtzman said, “Exactly the same as the person causing the injury. By standing by you are being complicit.”
Jasmine Hemby, who is among a group of sisters working to start Black Lives Matter chapter in Greenville, said “Having the policies is good, but you have to act within the policies.”
Hemby is interested in creating a civilian review board with 20 to 30 people as an overwatch to the department.
“It is good to have another community outside, putting pressure on them to act accordingly,” she said.
Councilwoman Daniels asked, “So, the officer that loses his cool, and temper, is there training for him? To know how to handle the situation the next time around?”
Holtzman said, “At the street I would expect the sergeant to counsel him. We can also do a body camera review. Different supervisors can review that and if they need to, go back to training on verbal deescalation techniques. If we see a pattern of behavior, we need to stop it.”
Jermaine McNair, who ran for City Council last year, said, “When it comes to law enforcement, we should acknowledge we often focus on training out the bad when an officer misbehaves. We give him more training, more correction. But we are not giving our community members the same treatment. We can’t train out the bad officers. We know that uniform accountability — swift and direct punishment — is how you weed it out,” he said.
The conversation also focused on a May 31 demonstration in downtown Greenville that turned violent. Hemby was an organizer of the initial, peaceful demonstration.
“Our whole intention was to give a platform to those who may not feel like they have a platform and share the experience of what it is like being a black person in America — because oftentimes you feel like you don’t have a voice,” she said. “People in Greenville want to have a voice. They see the issues and they don’t want it to happen in their communities as well.”
Meeting participant Jumail Blount said, “There were some other people that didn’t know how to express themselves, or become a part of an organized situation. [But] if it wasn’t for that protest, we would not be here right now discussing issues that need to be placed on the table. So, something good did come out it. I just hope we carry on to the point they don’t have to go to that extent for us to come back and sit and have dialogue all over again.”
Other topics discussed included what defunding the police meant, what goes into police training, funneling more money into community programs and the challenges of forming a civilian review board.
Daniels ended the meeting by saying, “Sometimes we have to take the labels off and treat each other like human beings so that we can grow together.”