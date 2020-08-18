Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider a change to the city’s zoning code that will allow third-party use of private school athletic facilities.
The proposal is one of six agenda items scheduled for today’s remote meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. The meetings can be viewed on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, or at www.greenvillenc.gov.
Rich Balot, the owner of the John Paul II Catholic High School athletic complex at 2725 E. 14th St., wants the city to modify rules governing use of the complex, which was built on former agricultural land surrounded by residential developments.
The complex was authorized in 2017 under a permit that limited its use to the high school teams and St. Peter’s Catholic School teams. The conditional-use permit also limited lighting and sound.
In late 2019, Balot asked to rezone the property so the limits on who could use the field would be lifted. Balot said he and the high school wanted to make the space available to youth athletic groups for practice.
Residents in Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge neighborhoods opposed the request, and Balot withdrew it. He submitted a text amendment proposal this spring.
Neighbors again objected, and Balot has been in discussions with representatives from the neighborhoods to develop a compromise.
The original text amendment allowed the usage of amplified sound by third parties for 87.5 hours a week. Under the new proposal, amplified sound usage by third parties is limited to once a week.
Amplified sound equipment also will not be operated before 9:30 a.m. The new proposal also sets a specific decibel level that can’t be exceeded for a sustained period. There also are limitations on the use of outdoor lighting.
Other items on today’s agenda:
- Request to rezone 14 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad from residential-agricultural to two new zones, 5 acres as general commercial and 9 acres to residential-high density residential.
- Request to rezone 33.8 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single family medium density. Langston Farms is asking to amend the city’s future land use and character map for 1.88 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard from office-institutional to commercial.
- P.B. Builders want to rezone 9.8 screws in the cobblestone subdivision located at the end of Quail Drive from residential-agricultural to residential-high density multi-family.
- Stark Holdings and Trade Holding Company want to rezone 5.75 acres located between West 10th Street and West Eighth Street and west of South Washington Street from downtown commercial fringe and unoffensive industry to downtown commercial.