BGFD

Bear Grass Fire Chief Joseph Griffin is concerned about the effects a federal regulation designed for big cities has on Bear Grass.

 John Foley/The Enterprise

BEAR GRASS — Rural fire departments across the country are facing daily challenges due to EPA regulations designed for big cities, according to concerns raised by Martin County officials recently.

Implemented to eliminate polluting particles being emitted during a fire truck’s hours-long idling at big city fires and on occasion in the station house, the emission regulations have presented obstacles for smaller departments.


John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com