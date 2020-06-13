SNOW HILL — Five area rural fire departments received grants of $5,000 each this week thanks to a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Insurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented the grants to Scuffleton Rural Volunteer Fire Association, Macclesfield Rural Volunteer Department, Sharp Point Volunteer Fire Department, Pinetops Fire Rescue and Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department Thursday. They were among funds distributed to 94 of the state’s lowest-funded fire departments.
Causey said he encouraged the creation of the grant as a way to support the rural volunteer fire departments, which often receive lower levels of funding. To qualify for grant funding, rural fire departments had to receive less than $50,000 from municipal and county governments.
“That’s where we can give the most help,” Causey said.
The grant funding comes at a critical time since COVID-19 has restricted and impacted fundraising opportunities for rural fire departments. Many rural fire departments rely on fundraisers to generate funding, according to chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor.
“I’m glad we had this opportunity and hope we can have more opportunities to help,” Taylor said.
Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department was able to hold its annual fundraiser as COVID-19 began impacting North Carolina. Chief Thomas Harris believes total funds raised was diminished because of COVID-19.
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will use their grant money to recoup costs associated with purchasing masks, face shields and gowns, as part of COVID-19 precautions, and will purchase turnout gear.
Scuffleton Rural Fire Association was the only rural fire department in Greene County to receive the grant. It will use the money to help replace a rescue boat.
“For a department like ours, this is very useful. It’s hard to get what we get and work on the little funds we’re given to operate each year. Every bit through grants helps a lot to keep the doors open and keep members in adequate safety gear,” said Chief Robert Daugherty
Despite a fire that claimed the Macclesfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department station Sept. 18, 2018, the department is continuing to expand and has recruited two new members. The grant funding will help to purchase turnout gear for the two new members with remaining funds being used to help purchase a fire truck.
“We need all the help we can get. Every little bit of grant and donations we get is appreciated,” said Chief Teddy Stamatis.
Pinetops Fire Rescue Chief Steve Burress added, “We are certainly thankful to receive any type of grants we can. It takes a lot of funding to maintain our operations. It's an important thing to us.”
Pinetops is in the process of updating its radio system and will use the $5,000 to purchase a base operating system.
Sharpe Point Volunteer Fire Department will use its funding for supplies. Funds will also be placed toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
"A lot of our funding comes from donations, the private sector with fundraisers. I'm thankful the gran was there for us to get. We are in need of equipment. Any donation or grant we get is well used," said Chief Robert Murray, adding fundraisers are being impacted or canceled due to COVID-19 gathering limitations and safety concerns.