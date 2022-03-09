Gas prices already above $4 a gallon in the area could continue to rise while calls for solidarity continue against the Russian war on Ukraine.
A Pitt County Commissioner is calling for a resolution in support of the embattled country and an end to any county purchases tied to Russia. A local economic development official said the region's economy is strong and resilient enough to adapt.
President Joe Biden's directive Tuesday to cease imports of Russian oil in response to the invasion is the latest action expected to affect gas prices that have jumped at least 50 cents a gallon in a few days.
AAA Carolinas reported that the average statewide price on Feb. 28 was $3.55 a gallon. The state average on Tuesday was $4.02. Prices in Greenville were as high of $4.19.9 on Tuesday, about the national average and the highest since 2008.
Brad Hufford, vice president of business development for the Greenville ENC Alliance, said that the impacts of the embargo will not hit Greenville or Pitt County for some time. It is unclear when they will be felt, he said, but it will come.
“Certainly Greenville is connected to the global economy,” Hufford said. “Any time there are these events or disruptions those effects will be felt locally. However, initially, I think a lot of it is premature. The gas prices are certainly trending up but we will not feel those effects locally for some time. The general stance is just uncertainty right now, that no one quite knows what will happen with the war with Russia and Ukraine. Certainly Eastern Europe will be affected first before the rest of the world.”
Hufford said that manufacturers will see changes in their shipping and logistics as a result of their rising costs, but that infrastructure like ports and the Carolina Connector, Rocky Mount’s new intermodal rail line, can help with shipping costs and receiving raw materials.
“If you are shipping more than 400 miles it becomes more cost effective to ship those goods via rail,” Hufford said. “Local companies who ship their products via shipping containers can load those containers instead of putting it on a truck and assuming those fuel costs. They can truck it 45 miles to Rocky Mount and transfer the shipping container from truck to rail and vice versa.”
Hufford also said that changes in logistic directions likely will not come at the expense of employees. He said with disruptions from the coronavirus still fresh, companies are still working to meet production quotas and that Greenville ENC Alliance and its partners continue to bolster their recruitment efforts to help with that.
“I do think in the long term there are probably some good opportunities,” Hufford said. “Not just American companies will look to reshore their manufacturing back to the states to avoid (this) type of disruption, but a lot of foreign companies that will be looking to invest directly in the U.S. so that they can protect their manufacturing that was overseas and put it in a more stable location, and to better serve the U.S. market than they could otherwise.”
On Tuesday, as students at ECU spoke to Ukrainian students over an internet connection at the Brewster Building in Greenville, President Biden urged Americans to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
In televised announcement he said the oil ban will increase prices at the gas pump, adding “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
Pitt County Commissioner Chris Nunnally on Monday called for the county to take its own steps, asking the Board of Commissioners to consider adopting a resolution of support for the people of Ukraine during its March 21 meeting.
The draft resolution Nunnally presented would direct county staff to fly the Ukrainian flag at the courthouse and main county office building for 30 days to show the county’s support of the nation of Ukraine and its people.
The resolution calls on the United States and other nations to provide “defensive security assistance” to the nation of Ukraine.
The draft resolution also directs staff to determine if the county makes purchases from the Russian Federation. If such purchases are discovered, the county should stop buying the items and terminate contracts, the draft resolution stated.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett met with finance officers with the sheriff's office and the departments of health and social services to begin searching the county's vendors for a connection to Russia.
"No one had any initial thought of any current vendor,” Barnett said. "But you really don’t know what any company has ties directly so we are looking now to make sure we don’t."
A quick search of the county's computer records found 19 businesses identified as foreign vendors, he said. The majority were Canadian firms with others listed as Japanese, Australian, Irish and British.