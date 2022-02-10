In challenging times, it’s important to keep putting one foot in front of the other and moving forward, knowing that others have walked a similar path.
That’s the message behind East Carolina University’s S.H.O.E.S. project, which returned to campus on Wednesday near the cupola on the ECU mall.
The event featured a display of 400 pairs of shoes collected from ECU and Hope Middle School students, each attached to a story of someone struggling with a family situation, medical condition, mental health issue or other life challenge.
S.H.O.E.S., which stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles/Stories, is an award-winning program created in 2016 to help ECU students who may be dealing with mental health challenges. Organizers chose shoes as project’s symbol because they are universal, like struggles, and get worn down, like people.
College students may experience depression, anxiety, stress, addictions or thoughts of self-harm, but may feel isolated and unable to manage their responses, according to university officials.
“Mental health touches all ages, races and sexual orientations, so it is a huge problem within the world today,” said Waz Miller, director of residence life. “This program tries to open more people’s eyes to this, as well as to the fact it is continuing to affect people at an even younger age.
“We are striving to bring awareness that mental health issues are real and impact many in hopes that people realize that what they are feeling and experiencing is real, legitimate, and can hopefully be helped through some of the resources that are available,” Miller said.
In addition to the shoes on display, there was a Worthy Wall, a chalkboard where students could write down the reasons why they are worthy of being loved. Soks the giant purple bear was on hand, and ECU Dining Services handed out hot chocolate and cookies.
Students and staff also distributed thousands of positive messages in campus buildings and ECU Transit buses during the S.H.O.E.S. project. The display of positivity is an effort to lift everyone’s spirits during the month of February and to inspire hope, Miller said.
“The goal is to reassure people that they are not alone and that there are others feeling this way too, so they don’t feel ostracized or as lonely,” Miller said. “The college years are sometimes when some of these illnesses and issues come to light as students are working to define who they are.
“We are trying to educate everyone so they can all be supportive of one another and be aware of resources they can use or encourage a struggling person to consider using.”
In 2017, the inaugural S.H.O.E.S. event was recognized as the Program of the Year by the National Association of College and University Residence Halls. Organizers shared their experience with staff members from other institutions at the Association of College and University Housing Officers International conference, training other professionals to share similar events on their own campuses.