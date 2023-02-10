Matt Valyo, a sophomore theater major at East Carolina University, above, signs a board proclaiming “I am worthy of love because ...” during the S.H.O.E.S. project at the university on Wednesday. S.H.O.E.S. educates students about resources available to cope with mental health issues. Messages like the one at left were attached to about 400 pairs of shoes that lined the walkways of the East Carolina University mall.
The annual display of S.H.O.E.S. at East Carolina University this week reminded people struggling with depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health disorders that they are not alone and help is available.
More than 400 shoes, each attached to a brief story about an individual’s struggle, lined the walkways of East Carolina University’s mall on Wednesday for the event, which stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles/Stories.
“The shoes represent a story. The idea that you don’t know what an individual is struggling with until you walk in their shoes,” said Aaron Lucier, director of ECU Housing Operations.
The stories attached to each shoe, collected from ECU and Hope Middle School students, shared how an individual struggled with a family situation, medical condition, mental health issue or other life challenge.
Sarah Noonan, a graduate student in the industrial organizational psychology program who works at the Pirate Academic Success Center, paused to read each the stories as she and a co-worker strolled through the display.
“It’s good to make people realize they are not alone in some things,” Noonan said. The event makes people realize that it is OK to feel off, even if they doesn’t understand what it is, and to let them know there are resources to help them, she said.
Additionally there was a Worthy Wall, a chalkboard where students wrote why they are worthy of being loved.
Matt Valyo, a sophomore theater major from Trenton, New Jersey, wrote “I give love” on the wall.
“This is a very moving event,” Valyo said. “It’s important to love everybody.”
In recent years the university has expanded its offering to provide struggling students with support.
Along with in-person counseling, students can use Uwill, which provides immediate access to teletherapy, Lucier said.
Students also turn to Better U, an app that helps users manage their well-being by focusing on a positive mental outlook while also providing access to various types of support.
“This particular group of students obviously had a pretty substantial interruption to their life (the COVID-19 pandemic), like we all did, and I think that still has a lingering impact,” Lucier said. “I think as time moves along, they have developed the coping skills or they found the resources they need. Students are more aware of what they need to do to stay healthy and moving forward in their academic experience.”
In 2017, the inaugural S.H.O.E.S. event was recognized as the Program of the Year by the National Association of College and University Residence Halls. Organizers shared their experience with staff members from other institutions at the Association of College and University Housing Officers International Conference, training other professionals to create similar events on their own campuses.
Students and staff will distribute thousands of positive messages in campus buildings and ECU Transit buses during the S.H.O.E.S. project. The display of positivity is an effort to lift everyone’s spirits during the month of February and to inspire hope.
The event is held in February because it’s often a time of year with terrible weather, Lucier said. Wednesday’s event was sunny with temperatures in the high 60s.
“The holidays are over for students, it’s coming up on mid-semester but spring break seems so far off,” he said. “This is a time when sometimes mental health struggles increase. We wanted to provide awareness that it is OK to struggle, it’s OK to know what your resources are, it’s OK to have friends who are struggling and know the resources for them.”