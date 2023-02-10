The annual display of S.H.O.E.S. at East Carolina University this week reminded people struggling with depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health disorders that they are not alone and help is available.

More than 400 shoes, each attached to a brief story about an individual’s struggle, lined the walkways of East Carolina University’s mall on Wednesday for the event, which stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles/Stories.


