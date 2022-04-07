With 30,000 anticipated to get their Aargh on Friday and Saturday, those traveling downtown should be wary of delays and foot traffic, officials said.
First Street down Evans to Fifth Street between Washington and Cotanche is the primary area where vehicle traffic will be affected. The surrounding area also can expect delays.
Capt. Chris Sutton of the East Carolina University Police Department said he does not anticipate any lengthy delays or closures as a result of the Pigskin Pig-Out, which will be contained to the area around Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.
More parking will be available downtown than in years past, according to Holly Garriott of Emerge Gallery, one of the festival organizers.
ECU's standard downtown lots are available, as are the standard uptown lots except the lot at Fourth and Evans, across from Coastal Fog, where Saturday's second stage is located.
Five Points Plaza will not play host to a carnival this year, which opens up its spaces for parking as well.
Security at PirateFest will be provided by the Greenville Police Department and private security officers. Police will have barricades up and will be on-site throughout the event.
The following items are prohibited at PirateFest, according to the event's website:
Outside alcohol, food, or beverages
Coolers
Picnic baskets
Tents
Glass or glass containers of any kind
Laser pointers
Unauthorized soliciting, advertising, product sampling, giveaways, etc.