The Fourth of July is one holiday that everyone expects to go off with a bang — but common sense and caution are vital to keep celebrations safe.
That’s why Greenville Fire-Rescue has begun inspecting firework tents in the community to ensure proper safety measures are being followed.
On Thursday, Fire-Rescue Captain Alfred Everington visited he TNT Fireworks stand in the parking lot of the Greenville Mall to make sure it was compliance with the North Carolina State Fire code.
“So basically this entails doing a walk through, making sure that they have a fire extinguishers, exit signs and an egress pass,” Everington said.
Firework tents require a permit, he said.
Salesman Logan Nichols said there are numerous safety precautions in place. Fireworks tents have to be pre-treated to make them more flame resistant. Water extinguishers and chemical fire extinguishers are on site, along with no smoking signs.
Nichols said more than 100 customers purchase from the stand each season, averaging about 30 a day up until July 4.
Safe sale sites are only part of the equation, Everington said. Those who want to use fireworks at home need to take precautions.
Consumer fireworks sold legally under tents in North Carolina for home entertainment are limited to ground-display types, those that only sparkle and glow.
They are legal, but not guaranteed safe. In 2019, fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments, according the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Everington said it’s important to use only legal fireworks. It’s also important to stay away from combustible materials and dry shrubs. Fireworks should not be used by people who have consumed alcohol or by children, he said.