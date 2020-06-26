Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 8 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.7 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME SECONDARY ROADS NEAR THE RIVER. MUCH OF RIVER PARK NORTH IS FLOODED. WATER APPROACHES AND SURROUNDS HOMES AT THE EAST END OF RIVER DRIVE IN GREENVILLE. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME FRI SAT SUN; GREENVILLE 13 17.7 THU 08 PM 16.3 14.1 9.8