Summer is nearing an end, but a Vidant Health expert said this week that residents must keep their guard up because even a little heat can be deadly.
Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Ellen Walston said during a news briefing at the hospital on Wednesday that parked cars can heat to over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes, and a child inside of one can die even on a 70-degree day.
"There's a myth that cracking your windows helps," Walston said. "That does not reduce the temperature in your car. We think it does when we lower our windows but it is still very unsafe for a child to be in a car."
Last year, 53 children in the United States died in hot cars. This year 14 children have died so far. One of the deaths was in North Carolina, Walston said.
Officials are concerned that warnings about the heat and other risks have not reached the public in part because COVID-19 has prevented the Injury Prevention Program from conducting its usual face-to-face outreach. People also are so focused on pandemic precautions, it's easy to forget that Memorial day through Labor day are the 100 deadliest days of the year.
During the 100-day period, people are more active, so there is a rise in motor vehicle crashes, injuries related to biking and injuries related to falls. In addition to following the rules of the road, Walston said parents must make sure their children are properly restrained.
She said many parents stop using booster seats prematurely. Children should be 8-years-old or 80 pounds before use of booster seats is discontinued, she said.
Parents can test to see if a booster is needed by sitting their child in a seat without one. If the shoulder portion of the seat belt is cutting into the child's neck or the portion that crosses the hips cuts into the child's stomach, the child still needs a booster seat.
"The injuries we see are when parents move their children prematurely from the booster, they may be running to the store or running to the baby sitter and not have the seat with them, and that's a huge no-no because we always want that child to be in the proper seat restraint," Walston said.
Walston said parents also need to watch their children closely at the beach. Pay attention to flags warning about rip currents and other dangers, she said.
It is important for parents to know the depth of a pool their child is swimming in and teach their children not to dive, she said. In open water, parents need to be aware of potential currents, stumps in the water or other dangers.
"You really just need to do a full survey of your environment and the critical piece is constant supervision by that parent or adult," Walston said.
The program offers information on a range of safety topics at vidanthealth.com/Programs-Support/Emergency-trauma/Eastern-Carolina-Injury-Prevention-Program