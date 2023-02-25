Public Safety Town Hall

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls directs the attention of East Carolina University students to a traffic stop being initiated outside the Main Campus Student Center during a public safety town hall event Thursday night as a reminder that crime is present in Greenville. Sauls, ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell and other local leaders spoke to students about crime in the city and provided information on how to prevent it from happening to them.

 Pat Gruner?The Daily Reflector

Law enforcement leaders reminded East Carolina University students at a town hall event in the Main Campus Student Center that they need to remain on alert for dating violence, break-ins and violent crime.

As Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls began Thursday night’s presentation he caught sight of a police unit on 10th Street that was initiating a traffic stop. The chief took the opportunity to point out that crime exists across Greenville.


