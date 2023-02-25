Law enforcement leaders reminded East Carolina University students at a town hall event in the Main Campus Student Center that they need to remain on alert for dating violence, break-ins and violent crime.
As Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls began Thursday night’s presentation he caught sight of a police unit on 10th Street that was initiating a traffic stop. The chief took the opportunity to point out that crime exists across Greenville.
“(Crime) is going on around us all the time,” Sauls said. “There’s a perfect example of that right there, and I didn’t stage that.”
Sauls was joined by ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell, Luis Pinto, an attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina, and City Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, whose constituents include ECU students at the town hall.
In his presentation, Sauls told students he believes they live in “a very safe town,” but that they can take steps to secure their person, relationships and homes in the face of crime.
Barnwell showed campus crime rates, which in 2020 and 2021 saw a significant drop he attributes to lockdowns instituted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers for 2022 however are indicative of what he called “normal” crime statistics.
“If you looked at our 2022 data with the 2019 pre-pandemic data, you can see where we’re really looking more normal as opposed to an overall increase,” Barnwell said.
Blackburn agreed that lockdowns played a role in crime reduction and said that she wanted to put on the town hall to give her constituents a sense of security as well as to supply them with knowledge.
“We were all for a couple of years closed in safe and sound,” Blackburn said. “We are coming out of that now and there is probably a lot of unresolved concerns, there may be unresolved emotional things that are happening inside people. Maybe they haven’t been able to get the mental health care they need.”
Blackburn said safety is a priority in her mind in the wake of a mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier this month, which killed three students and hospitalized five.
“We absolutely live in different times right now,” Blackburn said. “We have to be very vigilant and that’s why I’m very grateful to the ECU Police Chief Barnwell and Greenville Police Chief Sauls for being here because they know what it takes to keep an area safe.”
The university has taken steps to include a Student Safety Committee that Barnwell said is working with ECUPD to develop a series of primary pedestrian corridors after regular hours called Pirate Pathways.
Barnwell said those corridors would be well-lighted with noticeable cameras and police presence in order to deter criminal acts in high pedestrian traffic areas of campus and near the Uptown District.
Katie Carachure, a freshman attending the session for her sociology class, said she likes the idea of the pathways and that they would make her feel safer as she traverses campus at night.
“Everything happens really downtown,” Carachure said. “I remember seeing a lot of fights.
“Sometimes it’s scary. It makes me want to not go out sometimes.”
Barnwell said that the department is taking steps to increase community engagement by having officers approach students as they are outside their off-campus residences as well. Carachure welcomed that idea and said she’d be comfortable with it.
“I’m not going to say I see a lot of big incidents, but I do remember once at night I saw, I think, a burglary, someone got robbed,” Carachure said. “It was like 2 a.m. ... on campus actually. One of them was an ECU student.”
Carachure said she feels as if the university is doing everything it can to handle crime.
Barnwell’s statistics showed that a majority of crimes on campus are property-based, which refers to incidents like thefts or break-ins. A total of 101 property-based crimes, 97 of which were larcenies, were reported in 2022 with 13 violent crimes reported. Nine of those violent incidents were rapes, he said.
Sauls said that vehicle break-ins make up a great deal of preventable property-based crimes, reminding students to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside.
On the subject of rapes and other sex crimes, an uncomfortable topic for many, Pinto offered that many incidents of that nature occur in relationships. He provided answers to students who had questions about the difference between assault and domestic violence as well as how quickly a protective order goes into effect.
Pinto told students that assault is the umbrella term for actions inflicting bodily harm in North Carolina criminal law, and that domestic violence is registered as those crimes that can be seen in casual, dating or married relationships.
He also gave students insight on how they can register for a protective order with or without police assistance.