FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s High School’s football season home-opener turned out to be a homecoming for one Jaguars fan and a birthday surprise for another.

U.S. Navy service member Kenya Pittman, a Farmville Central graduate, chose the Sept. 2 game as an occasion to return to her hometown. Dressed as the Jaguars’ mascot, Kenya, 19, made her way into the bleachers just before kickoff, surprising her father, James, for his 56th birthday.


