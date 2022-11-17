...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program will have children available for adoption through Dec. 14.
The Salvation Army of Greenville has kicked off its annual Angel Tree program as part of its efforts to provide Christmas presents to hundreds of children in the community.
Along with its Red Kettle Campaign, the Angel Tree project is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. Officials said more than 1,000 children this year will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and community.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Capt. Alicia Brooks, corps officer in Greenville. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in huge ways help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to families in need.”
Trees are located at New River Pottery, Panera Bread, Optimum, ECU Student Center or the Salvation Army’s office. They also will be at Walmart Supercenters beginning Nov. 19.
The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child in need with a list of suggested items. Donors also can adopt an angel online this year by visiting The Salvation Army’s website. Angels will be available for adoption now through Dec. 14. Gift distribution will take place the week before Christmas.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas, and all year round,” said Capt. Brooks.
Donors who cannot get out to shop this yea can still participate. Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good.
Walmart will deliver the gifts directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army of Greenville at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.
The Angel Tree program would not be possible without the help from volunteers, Brooks said. Volunteer by calling Kimberly Beyer at 756-3388 or Kimberly.beyer@uss.salvationarmy.org.