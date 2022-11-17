Army sign

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program will have children available for adoption through Dec. 14.

The Salvation Army of Greenville has kicked off its annual Angel Tree program as part of its efforts to provide Christmas presents to hundreds of children in the community.

Along with its Red Kettle Campaign, the Angel Tree project is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. Officials said more than 1,000 children this year will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and community.

