AYDEN — A 10-acre animal sanctuary that began as a passion project in 2019 is now seeking support to offer more dogs a forever home.
Jordan Pulido cofounded Scarlet Oaks Farm after the death of her rescued greyhound mix, Scarlet O’Hara, from cancer. She and husband, Corey, focused the rescue on hounds after they learned how the dogs turned up in animal shelters in large numbers.
Today, she runs the operation with the help of a few volunteers. So far they have rescued and rehabilitated a total of 47 animals — including a number of cats.
“They’re not the best house dogs for most people,” Pulido said, explaining why shelters have a hard time finding homes for the hound dogs. “They require a lot of outdoor time and have special needs.”
The rescue partners with animal shelters in Pitt and surrounding counties to house dogs that are at risk of immediate euthanization.
It focuses on hound dogs because of the lower adoption rates — and Scarlet Oak Farms is a great place for a dog to find a home because there is room to roam, its founders say.
The couple and their team operate the free-range sanctuary outside of Ayden. It includes a 1,300-square-foot building with an open layout that allows for a natural pack environment for the animals. The dogs are also permitted to roam the farm land freely.
The dogs spend the remainder of the lives on the farm. The rescue does not individually kennel, separate or segregate the animals, its website said. They live in open, heated and cooled, areas with 24/7 access to the outdoors.
Pulido works at the rescue full time and manages day-to-day operations. Prior to starting Scarlet Oaks Farm she was in retail management and earned a biology degree from East Carolina University.
Corey Pulido is an instructor with the ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship and is active in the Ayden community. He is chairman of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The couple would like to care for more animals but the operation is currently stretched too thin.
“We are in serious need of funds to expand our reach,” Corey Pulido said. “We currently have 18 dogs (and numerous cats) but in order to grow we need an extra facility and more fenced in acreage. We thought since it’s the giving season, this would be a great time to spread the word and remind people what we are doing for these hound dogs.”
The public can help the organization by volunteering time or donating money or supplies. It is always accepting bleach, toys and gently used blankets and towel donations.
The team’s website, scarletoakfarms.org, offers entry points for volunteers and donations. It also features links to social media and a podcast, “Ruff Around the Edges,” where the Pulidos chat rescue with special guests every other week.