Vidant Health will hold its annual Run, Walk & Roll to Independence road race on Saturday to promote outdoor recreation for people of all physical abilities.
Participants can walk, run, hand-crank, use any mobility assistant devices or run virtually this year to support Vidant’s Rehab Department, a news release said. The event begins at 9 a.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St.
Net proceeds will benefit programs and services at the Vidant Health Rehabilitation Center, helping adults and children reclaim their lives. In the past, funds raised by the race have supported the purchase of therapy equipment, and to improve patient and family experience.
This year’s race will feature chip timing, finish line music, refreshments, a free 100-yard kids’ dash and gift certificates as awards. The course is flat and winds through the East Carolina University area.
Chip timing will beprovided by Run the East LLC. Pre-race yoga stretching will be provided by Purple Blossom Yoga. Registration is available the morning of race and https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greenville/RunWalkRoll.