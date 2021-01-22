On any given year, hundreds of East Carolina University students spend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering in their community. But this year’s service project, like the spring semester, was delayed.
Instead, the annual MLK Day of Service will begin Saturday and will be the first in a series of events designed to celebrate the life of late civil rights leader.
Student volunteers like ECU senior Trent Jones will have a chance to help work in a community garden, clean up litter or spruce up the Purple Pantry, the university’s food bank.
“Volunteering in the community was a new experience (for me) coming to college,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing MLK Day of Service since my freshman year.”
Alex R. Dennis, assistant director of ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, said this year’s Day of Service will feature virtual opportunities as well, including writing letters or online tutoring. It is one of many changes to the event that are being made due to COVID-19.
For Day of Service, which Congress added to the King holiday in 1994, ECU typically hosts a large group gathering to begin the day with a speaker and breakfast. Last year’s event drew nearly 300 volunteers who served with about a dozen community organizations.
“That was one of our last big events last January before all this (the coronavirus pandemic) happened,” Dennis said.
“We typically work with a lot of retirement communities and nursing homes, getting students in there and doing bingo,” he said. “We’re not able to do that now.”
This year, students will meet in smaller groups of 10 or fewer. Volunteers are required to wear masks and follow additional COVID-19 safety requirements.
Jones, who has traditionally volunteered alongside friends, said service projects at a time of social distancing have been a different experience.
“Everyone has to go individually; we can’t really go in groups anymore,” he said. “I would usually go with my fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. (But) we can’t have too many people at one site.”
Jones said it also is harder to recruit volunteers because many ECU organizations have been less active since there are fewer students on campus and the majority of classes are online.
“It’s a lot of barriers that come with COVID-19,” he said. “I definitely miss that more interactive piece, but at the end of the day, it’s about the service aspect.”
MLK Day of Service is one of four annual volunteer service events the university hosts. The final event of the academic year is scheduled in conjunction with Earth Day in April.
Dennis said that while volunteer events held during the pandemic have attracted fewer participants, the university, which has the motto, “Servire — To Serve,” did not consider canceling during the pandemic. Although ECU does not require volunteer service for graduation, he said, service is expected for members of some campus organizations.
“I think there’s still a lot of need out in our community,” he said. “We wanted to be able to continue to be a blessing to our community and to get students out into our community as much as we can in a safe way, but also to provide some of those in-person opportunities for students, especially our first year students, to help them feel connected to the university and to eastern North Carolina and to the region we serve.”
Students often volunteer during their freshmen year, and, if they have a good experience, Dennis said, some will continue or even expand their involvement with the organization.
He hopes to continue virtual volunteer opportunities even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“We haven’t really offered these virtual options for days of service before COVID, but I think moving forward we’ll probably continue to offer these as options for students who maybe have social anxiety issues as far as being around large groups or distance-ed students or students who have gone home for the weekend,” he said. “They can still participate in things like this.”
Following Saturday’s Day of Service, ECU will host a series of virtual events, including a speech by National Public Radio host and best-selling author Eric Michael Dyson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visit engage.ecu.edu. “Celebrating Sycamore Hill” will be held at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.