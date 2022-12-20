The owners of Sawyer’s Fun Park withdrew a rezoning request that would have allowed mini golf and a go-cart course, Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher announced at the start of Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.
Sawyer’s Property Management Group, which is owned by T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, the fun park’s owners, submitted a request to rezone more than 22 acres located near their existing business from rural residential to general commercial. The county planning board recommended denial of the request after nearby residents spoke against it.
Late last week the company asked the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to postpone Monday’s public hearing until Jan. 9 so there could be discussions with neighbors. Gallagher said at 4 p.m. Monday Sawyer’s submitted a withdrawal request.
“They understand that the request to withdraw is a complete termination of the rezoning request and any modification to the existing zoning of the property will require a new application, a new fee and will restart the rezoning process,” Gallagher said.
The request will not be discussed at a future meeting, she said, unless the company wants to restart the process. Despite the withdrawal, seven people used the public comments period to express their distrust of the fun park’s owners.
Jerry McRoy said he hopes “Sawyer’s business interest” doesn't override the interests of nearby residents.
McRoy and several others said live music performed on the fun park’s outdoor patio had shattered their peace.
“The original decision to allow intrusive commercial operations near peaceful residential neighborhoods shows very poor judgment on the part of the City of Greenville and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. Please don’t exacerbate the poor judgment of that decision by doubling down on another terrible mistake,” McRoy said.
Mike Koerner said whether the rezoning request is brought back in six months or six years he and his neighbors will return in opposition.
“I don’t think anyone in the neighborhood trusts he has anyone’s best interest besides himself. We will keep close tabs on it but hopefully we won’t see it again,” Koerner said of T.J. Sawyer.
His wife, Katelin, said Sawyer has repeatedly said he was reaching out to his neighbors but no one has talked to them. She said Sawyer has “broken the faith of the communities around him.”
Mary Lou and Glen Stewart said Sawyer let them down when he promised that no road would be built near their property line. Not only was a road built, they said, but lights along it shine into their home.
No one from Sawyer’s Property Management Group or their representative spoke.
Sand mine permitted
The commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request that will allow an existing sand mine to expand.
The approval came even though Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, the board’s vice chairman, asked several questions that highlighted that American Materials Company was already mining the property without the proper permitting.
County Attorney Jordan Smith said any notice of violation would be dependent on the board’s rezoning vote.
Assistant County Manager for Planning and Development James Rhodes said the state mining division knew about the mining in an unpermitted area and was looking at remedies.
George Izzell, a consultant working with American Materials Company, said the mining in the unpermitted area was a mistake. The company first received a permit to mine in the area in 2012 and the site was expanded in 2020. Izzell said the company thought the area it was mining in was part of the 2020 expansion.
Izzell said the state mining division had approved a new permit.
Nunnally asked Rhodes if the recent mining was unintentional and Rhodes said he couldn’t offer that confirmation.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said the county should accept American Materials’ apology. He made a motion to approve the rezoning request, which the entire board approved.
Nunnally was acting chairman Monday because Chairwoman Mary Perkins Williams didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.
Parking plans
Gallagher said the county was closing one of its parking lots to the public so staff would have sufficient parking when the City of Greenville implemented its new downtown parking rules.
Gallagher said county employees working in the downtown area were concerned about the city’s new rules because on-street parking is limited to three hours between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals parking in city-owned lots or the Fourth Street Parking garage will receive one hour free and then pay 75 cents an hour.
The parking lot between the tax assessor and tax collector offices is being designated as employee-only parking. The lot is located between First and Second streets.
There are 101 spaces in the lot and it should be sufficient parking for tax administration employees, economic development and the guardian ad litem and juvenile justice offices. The sheriff’s office will retain parking along First Street, she said.
Employees with the Clerk of Court and District Attorney offices will park in the “jury parking lot” located between Second and Third streets, Gallagher said. The public defenders can park in the lot near their offices.
Gallagher said social workers who are participating in court cases will be accommodated in the tax offices parking lot. The city has pledged to work with the Clerk of Court office when large jury pools are called, she said.
Gallagher said the county will not purchase parking passes for employees and will not pay parking fines.
Other business
In other business, Gallagher recognized 911 telecommunicator Devin Johnson as the county’s employee of the month. Gallagher said Johnson, who has worked two years at the 911 Communications Center, is the first person who was nominated by multiple employees.
The commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Joseph Pierce and Johnny Pinner as voting members of the Pitt County Board of Adjustment and Jack Brock as an alternate board member.