A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center.
Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins Drive, the facility is open weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Pineda, who has more than 10 years of primary care experience, provides a variety of medical and primary care services through Amazing Grace, including evaluation and treatment of acute and chronic health conditions, chronic disease management, lab testing, vaccinations and physicals. The services are offered under the supervision of a North Carolina Medical Board-certified physician, in accordance with state law.
A ribbon-cutting for Amazing Grace was held Jan. 12, a little more than a year after Pineda met with PCC Small Business Center Counselor Shareen Berkowitz for her initial business counseling session. A number of one-on-one sessions took place in the months that followed, as Berkowitz worked with Pineda to develop a business plan, establish financial projections, and complete funding applications.
All told, Berkowitz spent roughly 76 hours working with Pineda to get her business off and running. But that doesn’t include the 90 minutes she spent supporting her nervous client in the moments leading up to the ribbon-cutting nor the eight hours she put in attending “Taking the Leap,” a seminar offered through East Carolina University’s Small Business Technology Development Center (SBTDC).
“I referred Cinthia to our partners at SBTDC for co-counseling with Tyler Lumley, because our main goal is to help the client and SBTDC has resources and expertise we do not have at the Small Business Center and vice versa,” Berkowitz said. “We work really well together, and while Tyler and I were co-counseling Cinthia, he started a new cohort for ‘Taking the Leap,’ so I encouraged her to register for it.”
Berkowitz says she, too, registered for the seminar to provide Pineda moral support. “I love my job and my clients, especially clients like Cinthia, who work really hard, do their homework, and take my recommendations to heart,” she said.
Berkowitz’s dedication did not go unnoticed.
“The counseling I received from (Shareen) at the Small Business Center assisted me in the planning, implementation and execution of my business from day one,” Pineda said. “Her counseling was (vital), and it allowed me to write my business plan in a step-by-step approach, which was crucial to get the funding I needed to start my business.”
Pineda said Berkowitz helped her stay organized and made sure she had the resources she needed, such as industry research that helped her create a fee schedule and make financial projections.
“Overall, (Shareen) and the Small Business Center prepared and equipped me to start a successful business,” Pineda said.
In addition to helping fill the need for additional primary care services, Amazing Grace takes pride in offering bilingual assistance. Each staff member speaks Spanish and English fluently.
“Cinthia’s niche for her medical practice is serving the Spanish-speaking demographic, which has been a huge need in this community,” Berkowitz said. “She and her staff are fully bilingual, so there is no need for an interpreter, and that will help her build trust with clients. I really believe she’ll do great here in Pitt County.”
A member of the N.C. Small Business Center Network, PCC’s Small Business Center is committed to job creation and retention in Pitt County. In addition to free seminars on various business topics, it provides free and confidential counseling services to potential start-ups and small business owners.
The center’s business resources are located within the PCC Greenville Center on Memorial Drive. They are free and open to the public during normal business hours.
Reentry program reduces likelihood of repeat offenders
PCC President Lawrence Rouse updated Pitt County Commissioners on the college’s latest activities Monday, including the progress being made by the county’s reentry program for former inmates.
Since 2021, when the N.C. Department of Public Safety chose PCC as the intermediary agency for the Pitt County Local Reentry Council (LRC), the college has overseen services intended to reduce recidivism. PCC Reentry Coordinator Ralph Soney says the local reentry program has already received 340 referrals from a variety of agencies, including Pitt County Probation and Parole and the court system.
Of the many obstacles former inmates must overcome to successfully rejoin their communities, Soney says homelessness, unemployment, substance abuse, transportation problems and mental health issues are the most prevalent. He said helping program participants find gainful employment is crucial to successful reentry.
“We know for a fact that justice-involved individuals who get training and education are five times less likely to reoffend,” Soney said. “Pitt Community College’s reentry activities provide a seamless way for them to get the training and education they need to succeed and not reoffend.”
Soney says the job training and other services provided through the reentry program represent “a serious return on investment” to the county.
“When a formerly justice-involved person comes back to the community from jail and gains employment and doesn’t reoffend, it benefits the overall economic health and safety of the community,” he said. “This means they are contributing to the local tax base and are less likely to victimize other citizens.”
Last fall, commissioners designated $1.8 million for PCC to continue overseeing the LRC for the next 18 years. The funding will be taken from Pitt County’s share of a roughly $26 billion-national opioid settlement and distributed to the college at a rate of $100,000 per year.
After receiving an initial $1.08 million through the settlement, Pitt County will receive another $7.7 million over the next 18 years to combat opioid addiction and provide treatment to people with substance abuse problems.
Located on Evans Street in Greenville, PCC’s Reentry Center is open weekdays, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, individuals needing reentry services are encouraged to call (252) 689-1509 to schedule an appointment.