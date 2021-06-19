ROBERSONVILLE — A fund established in honor of a Martin County educator after her death during the pandemic awarded its first $1,000 scholarship on June 12.
Tammy Peele Fussell of West Chester, Ohio, and Angela Peele Grantham of Zebulon celebrated their mom, the late Mary R. Peele, with a balloon release as well as the presentation of the scholarship in her honor to Shykira Bowers, who just graduated from South Creek High School and plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University this fall.
Peele, an educator in Martin County for 36 years, taught most of her years at East End Elementary School in Robersonville and retired in 1996. She died earlier this year but many were unable to attend her funeral because of COVID restrictions.
Instead, the family established a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Mary R. Peele Educational Scholarship. The award will be given annually to a college-bound senior graduating from South Creek, the alma mater of Fussell and Grantham, who graduated when it was named Roanoke High School in 1984 and 1988.
“The $1,000 scholarship will be offered for many years to come at South Creek in honor of Mrs. Peele and the many lives she touched as a long-time educator and community leader of Robersonville,” Grantham said. “May her legacy be always remembered for generations to come.”
Inquiries about the scholarship can be made to maryrpscholarship@yahoo.com.