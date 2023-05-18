PCS Logo

Pitt County Schools is exploring options for opening a school-based health center on the campus of J.H. Rose High School, officials said.

Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the Board of Education on Monday that school district officials have had discussions with representatives of Greene County Health Care, which operates a clinic at Greene Central High School, about beginning a similar effort in Greenville.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.