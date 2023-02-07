The Board of Education on Monday approved a school calendar that complies with state law, though some board members acknowledged the schedule is not what they or many others would like.
The 2023-24 calendar includes an Aug. 28 start date, despite the fact that the vast majority of people surveyed indicated they would rather start classes Aug. 16. While the board offered unanimous approval for the calendar, some members said they felt like they had no choice.
“All of us as board members were in favor of that early start calendar, and we’re still in favor of that early start calendar,” District 6 representative Worth Forbes said. “But due to the state law we have to go with this calendar.”
The calendar has school beginning the last Monday in August and ending June 7, the first Friday in June.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone told the board last month that more than 90 percent of the 3,267 people responding to a survey the district conducted late last year favored an earlier start to school. About 35 percent of those responding were parents, 30 percent were school staff members and 28 percent were students.
“Although there was an overwhelming response from the community to start early, that would go against our calendar law,” she said Monday, adding that Pitt County Schools is seeking a waiver that would allow an early start date.
“We have not heard back from that. So until that time frame, we will need to move forward with what the law has asked us to do,” she said.
At issue is a state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 that requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
While some districts across the state have elected not to comply with the law in recent years, Union County Schools recently reversed course on its plans for an early start after a lawsuit from parents.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest asked whether there would be time to alter the calendar if local legislators were successful in getting a bill approved that would allow local flexibility. But Superintendent Ethan Lenker said it may be too late for the 2023-24 school year.
“We have too many people I know who are planning vacations,” he said. “I’m not sure we can have time to get this in place. Obviously we still have 91 percent of our community that wants that calendar to start our school year earlier. Hopefully, with this we can get it in place by next year.”
Lenker has previously said that an earlier school start date would benefit students by allowing them to ending the first semester and take exams before December’s holiday break. In addition, the earlier calendar option would more closely align with the beginning of the semester at Pitt Community College, benefiting high school students who are enrolled at both.
Chairman Don Rhodes said last month that he has sent an email message to N.C. Sen. President Pro Tem Phil Berger outlining reasons that the current start-date requirement should be waived. On Monday, he encouraged others to do the same.
“Please send those letters in,” he said. “Let them know how you feel.”
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz agreed.
“I do want to encourage the community if they feel very passionate about this calendar option that we cannot choose, please voice and advocate and write to your legislators,” she said. “There is power in numbers and you advocating and speaking for your own experiences.”
The calendar includes 180 days of school, with first-semester exams to be administered in January after the Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 winter break. Spring break will be March 25-28, 2024, followed by additional days off on March 29 and April 1 around the Easter holiday. There are eight early-release days: Sept. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 9, Dec 20, March 14, April 11, May 2 and June 7.