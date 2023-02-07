PCS Logo

The Board of Education on Monday approved a school calendar that complies with state law, though some board members acknowledged the schedule is not what they or many others would like.

The 2023-24 calendar includes an Aug. 28 start date, despite the fact that the vast majority of people surveyed indicated they would rather start classes Aug. 16. While the board offered unanimous approval for the calendar, some members said they felt like they had no choice.


