Fewer Pitt County Board of Education representatives will be elected this year than in 2020, but there are far more names on the ballot.
Ten candidates are vying for four seats on the school board in Tuesday’s election, with contested races in every district on the ballot. Two districts feature three-way races; only two of four incumbents are seeking re-election.
- Incumbent Tracy Everette-Lenz, a school psychologist, faces challenges from police officer Gary Davis and Kenneth Jones, a retired educator and minister, in District 1.
- Retired teacher Julianna Jaquith is running against incumbent Amy Cole, an educator, for the District 2 seat.
- District 5 is a three-way race between former educator Jennifer Hodgson, a heath care consultant; Levi Smith Sr., a retired manager and part-time real estate broker; and Lee Williamson, a small-business owner.
- Sandy Moyer, a stay-at-home mother, and Kelly Weaver, a marriage and family therapist, are seeking the District 7 seat.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith, who joined the board in 2016, and District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, who has served since 2014, are not seeking re-election.
A similar trend has been observed across the nation. USA Today reported Friday that about 38% of school board members surveyed in 2021 said they planned on seeking re-election when their terms expired, compared with about 70% of incumbents that ran in 2016.
Leanne Winner, executive director of the North Carolina School Boards Association, said that although the association does not track the number of representatives who do not seek re-election, the downward trend is evident.
“You’re always going to have some folks who don’t run. They either have decided ‘I’ve done my public service’ or a variety of reasons,” she said. “But this seems to be the largest number of folks who chose not to file again that I can ever recall in my 25 years here.”
While Winner views the number of departures as unprecedented, she is not surprised to see so many people step away from public service.
“School board members have lived through the pandemic just like anybody else,” she said. “You’re also seeing record number of superintendents retiring and other school officials.”
Across the state, 79 districts have 274 school board seats are up for grabs in this year’s election. Unlike Pitt County, voters in 44 of those school districts will elect a majority of their board members during this election.
“We call it the bumper crop year when we have the most school board seats up,” Winner said. “Most boards it is not the whole board at one time.”
Such is the case in Pitt County, where representatives of the nine-member board serve four-year staggered terms.
This year’s crowded ballot is quite a contrast from 2020, when four of five school board seats were essentially unopposed. That year, the only competition was in District 3, now held by James Tripp, who serves as school board chairman. Newcomer Don Rhodes (District 4) and incumbents Melinda Fagundus (District 8) and Benjie Forrest (District 9) were unchallenged. The only opponent to District 6 representative Worth Forbes dropped out of the race.
According to Ballotpedia, from 2018 to 2021 between 24% and 40% of school board elections were unopposed each year. Across that four-year period, incumbents won between 51% and 61% of seats each year, with 79% to 89% of incumbents who sought re-election winning.
For the Pitt County Board of Education, all nine seats were on the ballot in 2016, when redistricting eliminated three seats of what was then a 12-member board. Even at nine members, Pitt County’s Board of Education is one of the largest in the state. According to a report published last month by Education North Carolina, 98 of the state’s 115 school districts are represented by boards with fewer than nine members.
While the number of partisan school districts in the state has increased in the last decade, Pitt County’s school board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis, as are 43 of the 79 school districts electing leaders this month. The county’s political party websites list many school board candidates affiliated with their party, however.
Board member compensation is $420 per month, which includes a $350 stipend and $70 for travel.
Today is the last day of early voting. Sites close at 3 p.m. Polling places open across the county from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.