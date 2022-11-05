Fewer Pitt County Board of Education representatives will be elected this year than in 2020, but there are far more names on the ballot.

Ten candidates are vying for four seats on the school board in Tuesday’s election, with contested races in every district on the ballot. Two districts feature three-way races; only two of four incumbents are seeking re-election.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.