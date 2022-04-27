The Board of Education is expected to approve additional pay for some school district employees next week, following a vote earlier this month to spend more than $5 million on supplements and bonuses.
Prekindergarten teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists, along with educators hired at the beginning of the academic year, are due to receive bonuses or supplements ranging from $650 to $1,000, according to a plan outlined at Monday’s school board work session. Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board that the extra pay would come from state or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
No board members voiced objections to the proposals, which will be included on the consent agenda for the May 2 meeting. But some raised concerns about how employee morale could be affected once incentive funds are exhausted.
“As much as I would love to be working toward finding ways to continue to offer incentives to our employees long beyond COVID, it’s no secret that we’ve had a lot of funding flexibility here,” District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said.
“I just get concerned that the expectation becomes that this is normal,” she said. “I just don’t want to create an expectation that we can’t sustain.”
The $5.27 million in supplements and bonus pay approved this month were in addition to nearly $7 million in bonuses the school district paid earlier this year. In January, half a dozen bonuses were paid to eligible workers, including $1,000 to $1,500 for all school district employees. School employees also received a $1,000 bonus in May 2021.
A $750 bonus proposed for the county’s prekindergarten teachers and occupational and physical therapists was created to provide for educators left out of a supplement approved earlier this month. Some $1.7 million in low-wealth counties’ supplemental funding from the state was designated for K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel only.
To address the disparity, the school district is planning to use $53,530 in ESSER funding to offer 43 prekindergarten teachers and 11 occupational and physical therapists the same bonus their colleagues received. The supplement will require the approval of the state Department of Public Instruction.
Funding for an additional sign-on bonus for new hires also is part of $100 million in recurring state funding provided to school districts in counties that do not have the ability to generate revenue to support public schools on the state average level. Under the plan, K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel the district hired during the 2021-22 school year are eligible for matching bonuses of $650 or $1,000. To receive the state bonuses, eligible staff members would have had to join Pitt County Schools no later than Oct. 1, 2021, and continue to be employed as of April 30.
The school district already pays $650 signing bonuses to new teachers and instructional support staff, with teachers in hard-to-fill positions, including math, science and exceptional children, receiving $2,500.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said Pitt County Schools might need to consider expanding its definition of hard-to-fill teaching positions.
“I think as we work out way out of the pandemic … there are some other positions that are hard to fill,” he said. “I do think that over the next two or three years, it is going to be harder to find some teaching program areas.”
According to the 2020-21 State of the Teaching Profession in North Carolina, the largest number of teaching vacancies in the state are in elementary core classes (math, English-language arts, science and social studies), followed by exceptional children’s classes and career and technical education classes.
“As far as signing bonuses, we kind of determined years ago that certain positions would be a little be harder (to fill),” Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board. “We actually had a conversation in the last week or two that a lot of positions are getting harder to fill. I would think some signing bonuses across the board are a lot higher next year.”
Baggett said the state is expected to continue to provide school districts with matching sign-on bonus funds for the 2022-23 school year. Employees who receive this signing bonus are ineligible to receive another bonus from these funds until July 1, 2024.