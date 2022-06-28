Following a school year in which parents challenged some of the books their children were assigned to read, Pitt County Schools is considering changes to how class materials are selected and how parents’ objections are handled.
Attorney Emma Hodson told the Board of Education last week that a proposed change to Policy 3200, Selection of Instructional Materials, would require teachers to use a course syllabus or letter to notify parents about assigned reading.
“It was the practice of the vast majority of our teachers to do that, but that puts it in policy that that is a requirement,” she said.
The school board voted in January to require that parents be notified about books their children are assigned to read in class. The vote, taken in a special-called meeting, was in response to a complaint from Ayden Middle School parent Taylor Keith about content in books assigned to middle schoolers.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent for educational programs and services, told board members at a work session meeting earlier this month that the school district has created a letter for teachers to use to notify parents.
“We encouraged our high school teachers to use that, to go ahead and let parents know what they’re reading over the summer,” he said.
According to a draft shared with the board, Policy 3200 will provide for the superintendent and principals to “establish additional rules concerning what materials may be brought in by teachers.”
Lassiter said teachers would be required to complete their own reading of any book they assigned, rather than rely on reviews or reputation of the book. Teachers also would be required to prepare an alternate assignment for students whose parents object to the content of the initial reading assignment and to use the syllabus or letter to remind parents of their ability to request such an alternate assignment.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said he wanted to ensure that students whose families requested an alternate assignment received the same quality education as their peers.
“So many times parents feel like they’re kid’s just given something,” Forbes said, adding that such assignments have sometimes been viewed as “busy work” rather than meaningful assignments. “They’re sent somewhere to do their work. There’s not much interaction with that teacher, but there should be.”
But Lassiter said the alternate work is required to address the same standards as the original assignment and to have the same educational merit.
“We’re going to do our due diligence to make sure the lesson is the same standard and quality and that the students are still interacting with the teacher for instruction,” he said.
Last fall, in his challenge of Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” Keith said requesting an alternate assignment for his daughter resulted in her being isolated from the class. He appealed to the school board after a committee upheld a decision by the school that the books were in keeping with a district policy requiring instructional materials be appropriate for students’ maturity levels.
The board is considering creating a Community Media Advisory Committee to consider appeals from parents who are not satisfied with the decision of their school’s media advisory committee. Superintendent Ethan Linker said the concept of a community advisory committee is modeled after a policy implemented in Pender County Schools. The committee would include the district media director, district media specialist and a high school student, along with directors of instruction, media coordinators, principals, teachers and parents from elementary, middle and high schools, depending on where the objection occurred.
Hodson explained that the school board would retain ultimate authority over parents’ challenges to reading assignments.
Lassiter said that many teachers have already responded by offering more student choice in assigned reading.
“I think a lot of the teachers, after this year, are moving toward more self-selected,” he said.
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus said she saw that approach work well in her daughter’s high school English class.
“They had assignments where they had multiple things they could choose from,” she said. “They got to pick what book they wanted to read. Everybody was doing the same kind of thing, but they had multiple choices. It makes it more enjoyable for the students if they get to select what book they want to read.”
The board plans this summer to have its policy committee consider changes to policies 3200 and 3210, related to selection, inspection and objection of instructional materials. No date has been set for the policy committee to meet.