Thousands of the county’s public schools students are saying goodbye to masks in the classroom today as 30 days of summer instruction come to an end. But whether or not they will have to return to wearing masks when school resumes in three weeks is still being decided.
While the majority of people surveyed by Pitt County Schools oppose a mask requirement for the next school year, the Board of Education on Wednesday took no vote on the matter, saying that a decision would be premature.
“To make a decision of that magnitude that impacts so many people, I want to make sure that we’re doing it with the most up-to-date information and guidance,” District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said, adding that the board should postpone discussion of mask requirements until its next work session, which is scheduled for Aug. 16.
There was no disagreement among board members participating in the special-called meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper could announce changes in health guidance for schools as early as today when the state’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to provide an update briefing.
At a July 21 briefing, the governor and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced that the state is encouraging students and staff to continue to wear masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the new StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which is set to take effect on Friday, does not include a mask mandate.
However, new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control could change that. The CDC on Tuesday updated its guidance to recommend “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
Masks are currently required for students and staff participating in PCS summer learning sessions, but the state’s mask mandate is due to expire Friday. North Carolina’s current toolkit uses the terms “could” and “should” in regard to requiring public schools students and staff to wear face coverings to begin the 2021-22 school year, leaving the door open for districts to decide. The toolkit contains references to CDC guidance issued July 9.
“Anything in the toolkit that says July 9 will change,” said school board chairwoman and District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus.
“Just to make it clear, we didn’t schedule this meeting and come in here this morning knowing that we were going to have a toolkit that was not updated,” she said. “This happened yesterday where the CDC made the changes.”
On July 23, the school district sent a survey to parents and staff asking them whether they prefer that masks be a matter of choice or be required for all students and staff in kindergarten through eighth grade and for high school students and staff who have not received vaccines.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson told board members that the survey, which ended July 27, generated nearly 10,000 responses from across the district, which has about 23,000 students and about 3,600 employees. Nearly 60 percent of those responding were in favor of making masks optional rather than required.
Wednesday’s meeting was not open for the public to attend but drew more than 300 live stream viewers. A June 7 date initially used in the title of the live stream caused confusion for some viewers, but by 5 p.m. the meeting had more than 900 views on the district’s YouTube channel.
Board members Fagundus, Smith, Tracy Everette-Lenz (District 1), Amy Cole (District 2), James Trip (District 3) and Don Rhodes (District 4) attended the meeting. Superintendent Ethan Lenker and board members Worth Forbes (District 6) Caroline Doherty (District 7), and Benjie Forrest (District 9) participated via Zoom.
While Forrest said there was “unanimous consent we take no action,” he said it was important for the public to understand that taking no action means there is currently no mask requirement for the new school year.
Everette-Lenz questioned how the board’s decision to delay action might affect the district’s two early college high schools, which are scheduled to begin classes Aug. 5. But Lenker said those schools will abide by rules set by their host campuses, Pitt Community College and East Carolina University. Both ECU and PCC have announced mask requirements for fall semester.
Forbes said the school board needs to make a decision promptly once new information is available from the state regarding masks.
“Parents need to know exactly what we plan to do as soon as possible,” he said. “Some of them, depending on our decision, may make other arrangements in regards to education … so we do need to be ready to make a decision. That’s what I feel like we owe the parents.”
Smith said she would like the board to hear a recommendation from Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail before making a decision.
Lenker, who said he has been discussing new COVID-19 guidance with Silvernail, noted that the county has reported 39 cases of COVID-19 among ages 5 to 17 in the last two weeks.
He about 25 percent of students ages 12 to 17 in Pitt County have received a COVID vaccine.
“About a quarter of the kids are (vaccinated), which is a fairly decent number compared with some of the other superintendents that I’ve talked to,” he said. “Hopefully that number will continue to climb.”
Lenker estimated that as many as 80 percent of PCS staff members are fully vaccinated.
Promoting vaccination rather than requiring masks was among suggestions PCS received on its surveys, which generated more than 2,000 comments.
The school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. The meeting is scheduled to be open for the public to attend.