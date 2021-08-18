As school boards across the country are confronted with parents opposing critical race theory, local board members are not in agreement on addressing the issue.
Some Pitt County Board of Education representatives said earlier this week that they would favor a resolution or policy prohibiting the teaching of CRT and the 1619 Project. But others said taking such a stance would show a lack of trust and confidence in teachers.
Monday’s workshop meeting was the third time in as many months that board members have turned their attention to CRT, a movement that suggests “the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
The 1619 Project, according to the York Times Magazine, where it initiated, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
District 3 representative James Tripp said there is a lot of misunderstanding and confusion surrounding both topics.
“I think it’s more of a political issue than it is an issue in our schools,” he said.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said neither critical race theory nor the 1619 Project is part of the current state standards for social studies or the district’s curriculum. But District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said the school district’s earlier statement about that has not reassured members of the community who are concerned about the teachings.
“If it did I certainly would not have suggested that we bring it back up today,” Forrest said. “The thing the community continues to be concerned with, however, is that there will be some teachers that, whether it’s in the curriculum or it’s not in the curriculum, will still use components of it to teach students.”
Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes favor a district policy that prohibits the subjects from being taught in Pitt County Schools.
“I think, as a board, we’ve got to take a tough stand and stand up to this being taught to our children,” Forbes said. “I don’t think our children need to hear any of this. I know I don’t want my grandkids taught that and I’m sure there are many parents that don’t want their kids to come home with a project that tries to belittle their race or promote another race because we’re all equal. We’re all made by God.”
Forbes wrote a draft resolution, made available for board members, who also were given copies of policies and resolutions adopted by other districts in the state. However, none of the documents were discussed as the board debated whether any policy or resolution was needed.
Tripp said the district has not been made aware of any cases in Pitt County Schools where CRT or the 1619 Project have been taught.
“I think we’re going ahead of ourselves if we look at a resolution for something we haven’t even had an issue with,” he said. “I think our teachers are more professional than what I’m hearing we give them credit for.”
Forrest said some teachers might be prone to support the teaching of CRT due to their affiliations with the North Carolina Association of Educators or the National Education Association.
Doherty disagreed.
“I’ve not heard any instances of any teacher in Pitt County moving in lockstep with some professional association,” she said.
“I don’t want to undercut and make any teachers’ jobs harder, frankly,” Doherty said. “I don’t want to tell them how to teach the standards that they’ve been trained to know how to implement in their classrooms.”
District 4 representative Don Rhodes questioned whether or not a new policy would be needed in view of the fact that PCS already has a policy (7720) that prohibits school employees from using their position to sway others on political issues.
“I think we already have a policy,” he said. “We might want to build on that policy, I would suggest.”
School board attorney Emma Hodson said based on consensus of the board, a committee will review the policy on employee political activities to see if any updates are needed.
Forbes said that district policy needs to address CRT and the 1619 Project directly in order to be effective.
“The best way to keep teachers out of trouble is to have guidelines that they can understand and it’s written and that they will follow,” he said. “We want to be proactive as a board, not reactive and wait until something begins or assignments are written and then we have parents in here very upset.”
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, who spoke virtually for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Power Luncheon series on Tuesday, said it is not CRT itself but perhaps tenets of the theory that may show up in individual classrooms.
“What I say is if you have an issue with anything that’s happening in your child’s classroom, whether it’s something you feel is inappropriate or is centered in critical race theory, the first step should always be to approach the teacher for an alternate assignment,” Truitt said. “If the teacher doesn’t comply, you can escalate from there.”
Although the state has proposed legislation pending on the matter, Truitt said she does not believe that it infringes on local curriculum decisions.
“In general, local control is best in education because it’s those people who know their students and their community best,” she said.