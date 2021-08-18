Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.