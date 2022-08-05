A Pitt County Schools parent asked officials this week to implement more gender training for staff and other support to help children like hers, while a representative from a local political group argued against gender instruction.
Maggie King, parent of a rising fifth-grader at Wintergreen Intermediate School, told the Pitt County Board of Education during Monday’s public comment period that educators need more training in dealing with students like her child, Ella, who does not identify as a girl or a boy.
She said schools need support groups beginning at the elementary-school level and continuing through high school for students who are LGBTQIA, which Merriam-Webster defines as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (one’s sexual or gender identity), intersex, and asexual/aromantic/agender.”
“Forty-five percent of LGBTQIA kids contemplated suicide last year; that’s nearly half,” King said. “We need more support for these kids in the place that they spend the majority of their time.”
She said teachers in fourth grade at Wintergreen met with the family last year and helped to establish Ella’s “nonbinary IEP (Individualized Education Program), which included using the pronouns they and them to refer to the student.
“This proved to be so helpful,” King said. “We were so incredibly lucky to have amazing teachers that were open and willing to honor Ella’s nonbinary gender and pronouns. However, this did not protect Ella from bullying in the schools.”
She said her child was asked, “Why are you wearing a dress if you’re a boy?” and was repeatedly hit in the face by another student. King was not satisfied with the school’s efforts to protect her child.
“Luckily we have an amazing, mature, steadfast child that is able to calmly handle these situations with a resolve that I don’t think any of us here at that age would have been able to do,” she said.
“I am asking for training for staff be implemented countywide. Acknowledging and honoring our rainbow kids is not something that should be a luck of the draw.”
Following King’s remarks, Frank Fleming, who has addressed the board previously on gender issues, recommended an approach similar the one taken in Florida, where the Parents Rights in Education Bill prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to grade three.
“Grammar and middle schools exert great coercive power over children who are uniquely susceptible and vulnerable because they want to emulate their teachers — and peer pressure,” said Fleming, who spoke on behalf of Concerned Citizens of Eastern NC, also known as the Eastern NC Tea Party. “This starts early. The left wants to indoctrinate even pre-K and K3 kids with a rainbow coalition of prancing drag queens.”
Fleming, a physician, said gender dysphoria, a condition of feeling one’s identity to be at odds with one’s gender, is not new but has been reportedly increasing among youth. He suggested social media, entertainment, pornography and academic indoctrination had contributed to the increase.
Fleming expressed concern about gender reassignment surgeries leading to more suicidal thoughts and about negative effects on families if schools invite students to transgender groups without notifying parents.
“Does the left really believe that 5- to 8-year-old kids have the maturity and life transforming self-authority to compel society to affirm and celebrate their human rights?” he asked. “If this is true, then little boys in Greenville who want to become pirates should insist that they have their eye stitched closed and they have leg stump amputation. That would be a real pirate.
“Gender fluidity, though, should never be indoctrinated into developing brains that believe in the tooth fairy or the great pumpkin.”
Fleming recommended that people email the U.S. Department of Education to protest the Biden administration’s proposed changes to Title IX, which prohibits schools that receive federal funding from discriminating based on sex or gender. He also said school board members should take a public stand against elementary curriculum including information about sexual orientation or gender identity.
In keeping with board policy, members made no response to either speaker following public expression.