On the eve of the election, members of the Pitt County Board of Education recognized two representatives whose names will not appear on the ballot today.
Colleagues thanked District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith and District 7 representative Caroline Doherty for their years of service.
“Anna Barrett and Caroline have both been strong, passionate and productive advocates for ... students and staff during their time on the board,” Vice Chairman Don Rhodes said. “The board has been much stronger through their leadership and willingness to work as a team.”
Rhodes, who represents District 4, mentioned among Smith’s and Doherty’s accomplishments: navigating the coronavirus pandemic; increasing teacher supplements, substitute pay and bus driver pay; and helping to lead the district through the creation of its early college high schools.
Doherty, who has been a member of the board since 2014, said it has been an honor to serve.
“Our differences make us stronger,” she said. “That’s why we represent different parts of the county, different schools, different communities. The opportunity to get together and talk about that and really learn from each other is what democracy is all about. ... Boards of education are the most democratic organizations that we have in this country, and I believe that applies to this one, too.”
Candidates to replace Doherty include Sandy Moyer, a stay-at-home mother, and Kelly Weaver, a marriage and family therapist. Three candidates are seeking the seat Smith is vacating. They are former educator Jennifer Hodgson, a health-care consultant; Levi Smith Sr., a retired manager and part-time real estate broker; and Lee Williamson, a small-business owner.
Thanking her fellow representatives, Smith, who has been on the board since 2016, said she has learned a great deal from serving.
“We don’t know who’s going to sit in the seats after tomorrow, but we need a unified board,” she said, describing the current election season as “ugly.”
“I would just ask for everyone to wish the new board members whoever they may be success because that’s what our kids need, that you would support and encourage them,” Smith said.
In all, 10 candidates are vying for four seats on the school board, with contested races in every district on the ballot. In District 1, incumbent Tracy Everette-Lenz, a school psychologist, faces challenges from police officer Gary Davis and Kenneth Jones, a retired educator and minister. In District 2, incumbent Amy Cole, who teaches at Pitt Community College, is being challenged by retired teacher Julianna Jaquith.
Supplements approved
Also on Monday, the board approved two new bonuses for school employees. One is a $500 supplement for classified employees to be paid this month to teacher assistants, clerical staff, transportation employees and school nutrition workers. Full-time workers employed by the school district as of Oct. 28 would receive the full supplement, while part-time workers would be eligible for a prorated amount.
In addition, a bonus of up to $1,600 over the next two years was approved for educators who complete training for a new literacy program. Required by the state Department of Public Instruction, LETRS training is for instructors of reading, spelling and related language skills. The professional learning supplements are scheduled to be paid in May 2023 and 2024 for employees based on their completion of training.
About 675 staff members will be eligible for the supplements, which will be paid for with about $1.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Prekindergarten teachers will be eligible for up to $800 for one year’s training and mastery, while about 575 elementary teachers will be eligible for up to twice that amount for training that extends for a second year.
Capital improvements
In other business, the board gave its approval to a 2023-24 capital improvements list that prioritizes $1.5 million in electrical replacements and HVAC work at Ayden Middle and a $935,000 electrical system replacement at Wellcome Middle.
Aaron Errickson, who recently was named Pitt County Schools interim director of facilities and operations, told the board last month that needs at the two schools were moved to the top of the capital projects list to take advantage of some available state funding.
“The state has implemented a new public school building repair and renovation fund and put $300,000 in there for us in last year’s fiscal budget,” he said at the Oct. 17 board work session. “This year they have $500,000 so … we are pretty much receiving about a third of that total project cost from the state, and we’re asking the county to match the remaining two-thirds of our requests.”
Nearly $1.7 million from county funding would be required to fund the Ayden and Wellcome Middle projects.
Also prioritized on the capital projects list is a $640,000 expenditure for generators at G.R. Whitfield and Grifton schools.
“Due to ongoing power issues at GR Whitfield School and Grifton School after tropical storms, these schools need generators installed,” the report states. “This will allow the site to resume normal function with the rest of the school system.”
The board also approved a list of reoccurring capital requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year that is more than $2.3 million, nearly $1 million more than the current amount budgeted. New requests include $280,000 to bring outdoor athletic facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, $110,000 for elevator and chair lift replacements and $46,000 for custodial and lawn-care equipment.