Following the third naming of a Pitt County Schools gymnasium in less than a year, the Board of Education has amended its policy on naming facilities.
School board members voted unanimously last week on a change that added grounds or portions of facilities to its naming policy.
“We are clarifying that our facilities include portions within facilities (such as) a classroom within a school, a gym floor,” Chairman Don Rhodes said.
In February, the floor of D.H. Conley High School’s basketball court was named Maloney Court in honor of Rob Maloney. Now the director of athletics for Pitt County Schools, Maloney had previously served as Conley’s boys’ varsity basketball coach since 2000 and as the school’s athletics director for more than 15 years.
In June 2022, the board voted to name Elmhurst Elementary School’s gym in honor of former principal Colleen Burt and approved the naming of South Central High School’s basketball court in honor of school athletics director Chris Cherry.
Nearly a dozen of the approximately three dozen schools in the district are named for an individual: A.G. Cox, C.M. Eppes, D.H. Conley, E.B. Aycock, H.B. Sugg, G.R. Whitfield, J.H. Rose, Sadie Saulter, Sam D. Bundy, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson.
PCS Policy 9300 allows facilities, grounds or portions of facilities or grounds to be named in honor or memory of an individual who has helped students succeed through financial contributions or educational leadership, giving priority to names of those whose contributions have directly impacted the local school district. Such names must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the board.
Votes by the board to approve facilities name changes in honor of Burt, Cherry and Maloney were all unanimous.
Student assignment
The board also approved changes to its school assignment policy in order to help limit the number of student transfer requests during the school year.
“One of the things that we do want to make a little bit more clear is that reassignment occurs prior to the start of the school year,” attorney Emma Hodson, who serves as PCS in-house counsel, said at an earlier meeting. “We’re also limiting the time period those requests can be made. We do not want people making multiple moves. It is not an ideal situation.”
Some two dozen schools in the district permit open enrollment of students who live outside that school’s attendance area, so long as space is available. No transportation is provided to students attending schools outside the district in which they live.
While the application period for open enrollment opens in March for the following school year, Director of Student Services Karen Harrington has said that requests continue to come in throughout the year, which can become problematic. She said that in some cases, families of high school students request open enrollment or other transfers without ensuring that the new school has the same courses the student is enrolled in at his or her current school.
Moving during a grading period also can be a challenge, she said, so changes to Policy 4150 on school assignment seek to eliminate that problem by limiting transfers within a marking period.
Changes to the policy also allow a student’s reassignment or transfer to be revoked if the student is excessively tardy or absent or violates the student code of conduct. If a reassignment or transfer is revoked, the student must return to his or her home school and may not reapply for reassignment until the following school year. Student attendance and discipline also were added to a list of criteria to be considered when student transfers are requested.
Current open enrollment schools include: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton, Pactolus and Stokes schools.