The Board of Education on Monday agreed to spend $2 million on thousands of new laptops for students. The 6,000 Chromebooks will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.
The computer purchase is Pitt County Schools’ largest since 2020, when 4,000 of the devices were bought for remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. An additional 2,000 Chromebooks were purchased in 2021.
The school district had 1:1 technology as its goal more than a decade ago, purchasing 8,000 Chromebooks in the summer of 2013 for student use. But for PCS and districts across the country, COVID-19 helped speed up that process.
In March 2021, EdWeek Research Center indicated that 90 percent of educators surveyed said their schools have at least one device for every middle and high schooler, compared with about 66 percent before the pandemic. The same survey indicated that the availability of computers for elementary school students doubled during the pandemic, from 42 percent to 84 percent.
In 2020, Pitt County Schools distributed Chromebooks to students in grades three through 12, while children in kindergarten through second grade were issued iPads. But beginning with the 2022-23 school year, school-issued computers no longer were sent home with elementary students, who continued to have access to the devices at school.
Other technology purchases approved on Monday included about $250,000 for 132 Viewsonic Smart Panels. Of that amount, nearly $220,000 will come from ESSER funds with more than $30,000 paid for with career and technical education funds.
The board approved the expenditure of an additional $220,000 in federal CTE funds for two Anatomage convertible tables. The tables are three-dimensional, life-sized, interactive anatomy tools that are used in heath care education.
In other business on Monday, the board approved the superintendent’s appointments to the Community Media Advisory Committee.
Representing Pitt County Schools’ staff are District Media Director Tim DeCresie; District Media Specialist Meredith Hill; Directors of Instruction Lisa Tate and Monica Jacobson; media coordinators Lindsey Miller of North Pitt High School, Tracie Below of Hope Middle School, Esther Edwards of G.R. Whitfield School and Katie Richardson of Creekside Elementary; principals Wynn Whittington of PCS Early College High School, Darryl Thomas of J.H. Rose, Marieka Harrison of Ayden Middle, Sarah Ambrose of Stokes School and Deirdre Ingram of Belvoir Elementary.
Students appointed to the committee include: Tabitha Barnes and Loreal Thomas of South Central High School; Baker Brimhall of D.H. Conley High School; Ava Casey and Ashani Garris of Ayden-Grifton High School; Higinio Garcia-Bautista, Fabian Gomez and Paris Harris of Innovation Early College High School; Haleigh Long of Farmville Central High School; and Keri Richardson of North Pitt.
The committee is being established to hear appeals to school media advisory committee decisions regarding book challenges.
The board also:
Approved an expenditure of about $140,000 to replace the fire alarm system at Grifton School. Executive Director of Operations Aaron Errickson told school board members last month that he does not expect the replacement system to arrive in time for the work to be done this summer.
Approved an expenditure of $380,000 for school bus security cameras.