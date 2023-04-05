PCS Logo

The Board of Education on Monday agreed to spend $2 million on thousands of new laptops for students. The 6,000 Chromebooks will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

The computer purchase is Pitt County Schools’ largest since 2020, when 4,000 of the devices were bought for remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. An additional 2,000 Chromebooks were purchased in 2021.


