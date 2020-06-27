The Pitt County Board of Education last week approved a budget amendment to accommodate new state and federal funds and gave the go-ahead to purchase mobile units for Hope Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary School.
Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett presented the board with the amendment during a special called meeting on Wednesday to adjust the system’s budget to $293,873,033.
COVID-19 relief funding is providing the system with $1,314,388 for its child nutrition program, which has been providing meals since schools were closed in March. The funds will cover $532,000 spent so far. The remainder must be spent by December.
Federal CARES Act funding also gives the schools access to funds to purchase computer equipment. The district will receive $549,971 for student devices, $75,815 for personnel devices and $169,935 for home and community WiFi.
The district has received a $3,165,015 increase in state funding for the coming fiscal year and an additional $45,000 in special revenue grant funding, Baggett said.
The system received a total increase of $7,783,850 in federal funds, mainly though the CARES Act program, which goes through September 2021.
There also was an increase in capital funds of $318,000 to be used for maintenance projects and the purchase of a bus. The school nutrition fund received a $400,000 transfer from a state fund.
“We needed to increase $400,000 due to one of the state funds was actually a transfer, we didn’t offset expenses, we actually had to record it as a revenue, in child nutrition, so that was mostly an accounting action to offset what you saw in the other fund,” Baggett said.
Benjie Forrest moved to approve the amendment, Worth Forbes seconded the motion. The budget was approved unanimously.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker gave a presentation on House Bill 1225, a $3.1 billion bond package under consideration by the General Assembly. He said the county could see up to $15 million for capital expenditures.
“There’s a ton of growth we need to look at, that’s going to challenge us in some other ways, but this way it will at least gives us the opportunity to work on this $15 million and start planning for other avenues,” Lenker said.
Lenker said two mobile units need to be moved to Hope Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary School. The units would be installed within three months due to the increased growth at the schools.
Hope Middle School has had an increase of 125 students in two years, he said. The units at Hope Middle School would be installed behind the cafeteria cafeteria and the units at Ridgewood Elementary School would be installed near other units.
Melinda Fagundus made a motion, seconded by Anna Barrett Smith to allow Lenker to move forward in purchasing mobile units. The motion was approved unanimously.