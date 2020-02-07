Pitt County Schools’ spring break will coincide with the week of Easter, thanks to a vote this week by the Board of Education.
The board on Monday approved moving the break from a week planned in March to the week of April 5. The board moved the date after hearing from hundreds of families that said they wanted Easter week off.
Members reviewed the 2020-21 school calendar at its work session in January. More than 750 people responded to the first draft of the calendar, according to Ve-Lecia Council, assistant superintendent of human resources.
The top five points of concern were spring break, teacher workdays, early-release and parent conference days, the end of semesters and an early start and end date for the district.
The break originally was scheduled in March 2021 to align with Pitt Community College’s and East Carolina University’s spring breaks. However, many people felt the stretch between March and the end of school in June would force students to go too long without a break.
The final calendar includes two weeks of Dec. 21 and 28 for winter break. The first day of school is Aug. 24. The last day is June 4.
Also on Monday, the board approved the list of schools that could have open enrollment. The omission of D.H. Conley High School, which is over capacity, stirred debate. The vote was 6-3 with Worth Forbes, Benjie Forrest and Mary Blount Williams in opposition.
Schools on the list include: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; and Ayden Elementary, Bethel School, Belvoir Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Elmhurst Elementary, G.R. Whitfield School, Grifton School, H.B. Sugg and Sam Bundy, Northwest Elementary, Pactolus School, South Greenville Elementary, Stokes School, Wahl-Coates Elementary and W.H. Robinson Elementary.