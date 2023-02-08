Open enrollment will be allowed next school year in two dozen of Pitt County’s public schools, the Board of Education decided in a 6-2 vote this week.
Ending open enrollment at Eastern Elementary was the only change in a list of schools that has largely remained consistent over the last four years. Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the school board last month that the recommendation was due to growth in the student population at Eastern that had displaced a STEM classroom.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest both voted against the list, citing that it does not include all six of the district’s traditional public high schools.
“I’ve been consistent for the last, what, five years?” Forbes said. “D.H. Conley needs to be included.”
Lenker, who did not respond to comments by Forbes or Forrest on Monday, said last month that the continuing growth in student population at Conley leaves no room for adding students through open enrollment. He said 17 teachers at the school do not have a permanent classroom space.
Conley is the only one of the county’s traditional public high schools that does not allow open enrollment. Except for G.R. Whitfield, there are no open enrollment schools in the Conley attendance area, which also includes Chicod and Wintergreen schools.
The open enrollment list for 2023-24 includes: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton, Pactolus and Stokes schools. No transportation is provided to students attending schools outside the district in which they live.
The county’s two early college high schools are open to students from anywhere in the district but are not included on the open enrollment list because students must apply for entry.
Open enrollment applications will be available online at pitt.k12.nc.us beginning March 1.
Books committee
Following a closed session meeting Monday, the school board announced representatives to the new Community Media Advisory Committee that will hear challenges to books.
Representatives are: Allison Dembowski, Amanda Dickens, Randall Martoccia, Stephanie Meadows, Jason Pudlo, Pat Russell, Olivia Salter, Susan Stokes and Zachary Woodmansee.
Attorney Emma Hodson told the board last month that the school district had received nine applications for the committee, despite a two-week extension of the application period late last year.
The board voted in September 2022 to create the committee to handle objections to instructional materials. The committee will hear parents’ appeals to school media advisory committee decisions.
Hodson said last month that there are no current challenges to books in the district. Seven titles have been challenged in Pitt County Schools in the last decade, with the most recent challenges coming in 2021.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road.