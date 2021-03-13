The Pitt County Board of Education is scheduled to discuss state action aimed at getting more students into classes on a daily basis during a special called meeting on Monday.
The board’s agenda says Superintendent Ethan Lenker will discuss school planning needed as a result of legislation signed last week in the wake of declining COVID-19 rates and increasing vaccine supply. The meeting also comes as Pitt County Schools are reporting their lowest COVID numbers since January.
The new directive says high schools and middle schools may resume full-time classes without strict social distancing measures, the state’s Plan A for school reopening. Masks are still required.
Whether or not high school and middle schools return to Plan A, school districts must provide full-time in-person learning for students who qualify for either individualized education programs (IEPs) or 504 plans, which provide support for students with disabilities.
About 2,800 of the district’s 23,000 students qualified have an IEP, and about 700 have a 504 plan, officials said.
The new rules also say schools must allow elementary students to return full time, but that’s already happening in Pitt County.
Parents at all levels will still have remote learning options if they choose.
The meeting is at 1 p.m. and can be viewed at go.pittschools.org/livestream1. The agenda said Lenker will request action from the board if needed. Board members also may call for action.
The meeting had been scheduled prior to the passage and signing of Senate Bill 220 to consider purchases of Chromebooks, iPads and other equipment and contractors for summer maintenance at Wahl-Coates Elementary.
The school board also will hold its regular monthly workshop on Monday.
The school system on Friday reported its lowest COVID-19 numbers since early January, with nine new on-campus cases from March 5-11. It was the second consecutive week that reported cases have declined.
A total of 32 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off campus, with 507 quarantines for the combined groups.
These numbers were based on real-time data as of 5 p.m. Friday. This compares with 71 active cases and 747 quarantines last week.
For the period ending Thursday, two staff members and seven students on campus tested positive for the virus, compared with nine staff members and 12 students the previous week.
There were 31 staff or student-related quarantines (six staff, 25 students), the district reported in its weekly COVID-19 update. This compares with 169 quarantines for the on-campus population during the last reporting period.
The weekly report indicates that eight schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to 13 schools the previous week.
Of those schools, all reported one case except for E.B. Aycock Middle School, which reported two cases.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 20 schools reported no active cases, and nine others reported one active case. No school reported more than three cases.
Of 38 schools in the district, only the Early College High School at ECU reported no active cases or quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed eight schools reporting 20 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.