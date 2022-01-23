Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Temperatures well below freezing and lingering snow and ice on area roadways will lead to hazardous travel conditions this morning. Motorists should use extra caution, especially along bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will finally rise above freezing by mid morning, and melting will once again begin. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. Also, use caution while walking and traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov.