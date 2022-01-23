The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday will continue its deliberation on a parent's complaint that middle school literature includes sexually explicit content and profanity.
Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” along with “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely, will be discussed Monday afternoon at the Kathy Taft Center. Pitt County Schools announced Friday the meeting will begin at 2 p.m. or later, depending on the time that the Board of Education’s noon workshop concludes.
Parent Taylor Keith, who filed an objection in November to Ayden Middle School’s use of the books, appealed to the school board after a selection committee upheld a decision by the school that the books were in keeping with a district policy requiring instructional materials be appropriate for students’ maturity levels.
The school board tabled the matter following an hourlong discussion during a special-called meeting on the matter earlier this month.
The books in question are among seven titles challenged in Pitt County Schools in the last decade, the district reported this week in response to questions from The Daily Reflector. School officials declined a request for an interview but answered questions submitted via email.
In its response, the district confirmed that the two books by Draper, published in 1997 and 2002, had been assigned as classroom reading at Ayden Middle in the past. But it said that the books had not been the subject of previous challenges.
“In alignment with board policy, teachers are very responsive to families who may request alternative assignments and undertake extra work to accommodate these requests,” the district said in a statement.
The American Library Association in November 2021 reported that it has seen a “dramatic uptick” in book challenges. According to the association's 2021 “State of American Libraries” report, it tracked 156 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2020.
“All American Boys,” published in 2015, was third on the ALA list of the “Top 10 Most Challenged Books in 2020.” The list also included Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” both widely considered to be classic works of American literature.
District Media Specialist Meredith Hill told the school board earlier this month that she cannot recall a local case in which a school decision on a book has been appealed to the Board of Education.
The district listed Earl Sewell’s “Myself and I” and Carl Dueker’s “Gym Candy,” both the subject of complaints during the 2015-16 school year, as the last books challenged. It also reported that John Hamilton’s “Behind the Terror” was challenged in the 2013-14 academic year, and Lauren Myracle’s “Kissing Kate” in the 2011-12 school year.
“Forged by Fire” includes a story line in which a girl is sexually abused by her stepfather. In “Darkness Before Dawn,” the antagonist is a high school track coach who rapes student athletes. “All American Boys” deals with police brutality toward an innocent black teenager.
“Myself and I” features a story line that includes teen sex and alcohol abuse. “Gym Candy” is about a high schooler who has a problem with steroids. “Kissing Kate” deals with a teenager’s struggle with her sexuality. “Behind the Terror,” the only nonfiction work on the list of books challenged, presents an overview of terrorism, its history, and how it relates to religion and world politics.
Following Keith’s objection, school officials said, Ayden Middle’s English-language arts teachers reconsidered assigned reading and canceled plans to read the remainder of “Forged by Fire,” along with “Darkness Before Dawn,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “All American Boys” and “Night,” Elie Wiesel's account of surviving Nazi death camps as a teenager. Teachers opted to assign short reading passages instead.
According to a school system spokesperson, a parent, whom the district did not name, challenged the inclusion of “All American Boys” in the school’s media center (library). “Because ‘All American Boys’ was not available for individual checkout in the school’s media center, the school’s MTAC (Media and Technology Advisory Committee) declined to consider the matter,” the spokesperson said.
At a Jan. 3 meeting, District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said he was surprised at the prevalence of profanity in “All American Boys.” District 6 representative Worth Forbes agreed, saying, “There’s no way this book needs to be on any Pitt County Schools shelf.”
Regarding Draper's books, Keith said he was not asking that they be removed from the school library, although he said parental consent should be required for students to read them.
In response to a question from The Reflector, school officials said there are no materials in Pitt County Schools’ media centers that require parental permission for checkout.
Officials said the school district has a separate procedure for video recordings. Prior approval of parents or guardians is required for showing videos with a PG rating for elementary schools, a PG-13 rating for middle schools and an R rating for high schools.
“Unlike movies, there is no MPAA classification for books and other written materials,” the district said in a statement. “We do advise families of the content of class reading assignments by providing a course syllabus at the beginning of the school year or semester, and in certain instances, parents are given additional notice prior to the start of an assignment with a letter home advising parents of their ability to seek an alternative assignment.”
The district also has separate procedures for internet use. The schools system's Technology Responsible Use policy says, in part, that “no user of technological resources, including a person sending or receiving electronic communications, may engage in creating, intentionally viewing, accessing, downloading, storing, printing, or transmitting images, graphics (including still or moving pictures), sound files, text files, documents, messages, or other material that is obscene, defamatory, profane, pornographic, harassing, abusive, or considered to be harmful to minors.”